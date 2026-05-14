Global Traveler Announces Hosted Cruise on Brand-New Transcend Cruises

Join CEO and Publisher Francis X. Gallagher to sail the Rhine

YARDLEY, Pa., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Traveler, the source for luxury travelers, invites subscribers and friends to join CEO and publisher Francis X. Gallagher for an experience along the Rhine River, Oct. 29–Nov. 5, on brand-new Transcend Cruises, a charter-only, buyout river cruise company whose state-of-the-art fleet is purpose-built for meetings and events.

Interested travelers can enjoy this new and exclusive cruise line with Global Traveler, sailing from Frankfurt to Brussels with stops in Rüdesheim, Cochem, Bonn and Nijmegen. The itinerary sails on new Transcend Connect, combining the experience of a river yacht with that of an urban luxury resort. Unpack once and wake each day in a new destination with castles, vineyards, historic towns and iconic cities as the backdrop to an extraordinary week.

Mornings begin with coffee on the top deck as castles and vineyards pass quietly by. Afternoons might find you in the 2,600-square-foot wellness center, on a guided bike ride through a riverside town or enjoying wine on the sun deck. Evenings start with cocktails by the rooftop fire pit followed by an exceptional dining experience paired with curated wines. At night, the two-story Forum becomes your private cinema or concert venue. This 5-star cruise with Global Traveler will also include an outdoor BBQ and grill, open-air yacht cinema and premium service. Designed exclusively for Global Traveler, this limited-access departure offers a rare opportunity to experience the first river cruise designed exclusively for groups.

"For the fourth year in a row, we're hosting a subscriber cruise and each year has truly been a blast," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, Global Traveler. "Laughs, meals, excursions and so much more are enjoyed together, with lifelong friendships made. I can't imagine a better partner to host this cruise with than Transcend Cruises, fresh from its entrance to the market — it's going to be a gamechanger."

For more information, visit globaltravelerusa.com and transcendcruises.com. To reserve your cabin on this exclusive sailing, book here or contact fran@globaltravelerusa.

About Global Traveler

With nearly 1.2 million readers, Global Traveler connects brands with U.S.-based frequent, affluent travelers. According to MRI Simmons, GT readers have an average net worth of $3.1 million and 50 percent are CEOs and owners of companies. Our readers average 18 domestic flights per year and 93 percent travel internationally on a regular basis (18 round-trips in the last three years), mostly in first and business class. More than 85 percent stay in 4- and 5-star hotels, at an average of 180 nights per year. Each year, Global Traveler awards the GT Tested Reader Survey awards and the Leisure Lifestyle Awards.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc., awards the annual Industry Leader Awards.

SOURCE Global Traveler