Global Traveler Names Wines on the Wing Airline Wine Survey Winners

Experts taste wines served in premium airline cabins in the competition's 20th iteration

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Traveler proudly announces the results of its Wines on the Wing airline wine competition, the survey's 20th tasting.

The blind tasting, held May 17, took place at The Ned NoMad in New York City. Judges participated in a blind tasting of airlines' white, red and sparkling wines. Judges included wine makers, sommeliers, wine shop owners and other wine industry executives.

Airlines are required to submit five different wines — two red wines, two white wines and one sparkling wine/Champagne — to be eligible for the overall Top International First-Class Wines on the Wing award or Top International Business-Class Wines on the Wing award. This year, the winner for Top International First-Class Wines on the Wing was British Airways, and the winner for Top International Business-Class Wines on the Wing was Korean Air.

In the white wine category, Top White Wine International First Class was Leeuwin Estate Art Series Margaret River Chardonnay 2021, submitted by Qatar Airways. For business class, the winner was Air Tahiti Nui with Lionel Osmin & Cie 'Clos Cancaillü' Le Denier Carré Jurançon 2015.

Cathay Pacific Airways won for top first-class sparkling wine, serving Krug Vintage, Champagne, France 2004. The top business-class Champagne was also Cathay's, this one a Taittinger Brut Reserve, Champagne, NV.

When it came to red wine, British Airways reigned supreme in the first-class category with Alta Mora, Contrada Guardiola Etna Rosso 2020, Sicily, Italy. British Airways also took the No. 1 business-class spot with Château de La Liquíere, Faugéres 2023, Languedoc, France.

Airlines submitted wines served in international premium economy. As no airline submitted a complete submission of two reds, two whites and one sparkling/Champagne, there is no overall winner in this category; however, individual winners include Cathay Pacific Airways, Top Sparkling Wine International Premium Economy for Astoria Lounge Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superior DOC Extra Dry, Italy, and Top Red Wine International Premium Economy for Katnook Estate Shiraz Cabernet, Coonawarra, South Australia, 2024; and Air Tahiti Nui, Top White Wine International Premium Economy for Château de Montguéret Le Petit Saint Louis Saumur Blanc, 2024.

Tom Gannon, a world-renowned wine expert, serves as the director of the Wines on the Wing airline wine survey. After moving to New York City and working as a bartender, Gannon took wine classes through the American Sommelier. He was then sommelier at Rothmann's Steakhouse in Midtown for nine years before leaving to work for Spire Collection, the luxury portfolio of Jackson Family Wines. He splits his time between Nashville and New York City.

For the 15th year, Global Traveler also awarded Top North America Premium Class Wines on the Wing. Airlines flying from a point in North America to another point in North America submitted first- and business-class wine samples, depending on their flight offerings.

American Airlines was named Top North America Premium Class Wines on the Wing and also swept the entire category, winning Top Sparkling Wine North American Premium Class, for Champagne Vollereaux Brut Réserve, Champagne, AOC, France; Top Red Wine North American Premium Class, for High Heavens Vintners "Roaming Elk Red Blend," Columbia Valley, USA 2021; and Top White Wine North American Premium Class for Pfaffl "Vom Haus" Grüner Veltliner Niederösteireich, Austria, 2025.

For the 12th year, Global Traveler awarded Best Alliance Wines on the Wing. The participating airlines were grouped by airline alliance. The overall points for each airline were tallied and averaged to determine the alliance with the highest total. Congratulations to SkyTeam, Best Alliance Wines on the Wing!

Global Traveler is the only U.S.-based publication to conduct such a survey in the United States.

The top airlines in each category are:

Top International First-Class Wines on the Wing

British Airways Top Red Wine International First Class

British Airways – Alta Mora, Contrada

Guardiola Etna Rosso 2020, Sicily, Ital



Top Sparkling Wine International First Class

Cathay Pacific Airways –

Krug Vintage, Champagne, France 2005 Top White Wine International First Class

Qatar Airways – Leeuwin Estate Art

Series Margaret River Chardonnay 2021



Top International Business-Class Wines on the Wing

Korean Air Top White Wine International Premium Economy

Air Tahiti Nui – Château de Montguéret

Le Petit Saint Louis Saumur Blanc, 2024



Top Sparkling Wine International Business Class

Cathay Pacific Airways – Taittinger Brut

Reserve, Champagne, NV Top North America Premium Class Wines on the Wing

American Airlines



Top Red Wine International Business Class

British Airways – Château de La

Liquíere, Faugéres 2023, Languedoc, France Top Sparkling Wine North American Premium Class

American Airlines –

Champagne Vollereaux Brut Réserve,

Champagne, AOC, France



Top White Wine International Business Class

Air Tahiti Nui – Lionel Osmin & Cie

'Clos Cancaillaü' Le Dernier Carré Jurançon 2015 Top Red Wine North American Premium Class

American Airlines – High Heavens

Vintners "Roaming Elk Red Blend,"

Columbia Valley, USA 2021



Top Sparkling Wine International Premium Economy

Cathay Pacific Airways – Astoria

Lounge Valdobbiadene Prosecco

Superior DOC Extra Dry, Italy Top White Wine North American Premium Class

American Airlines – Pfaffl "Vom Haus"

Grüner Veltliner Niederösteireich,

Austria, 2025



Top Red Wine International Premium Economy

Cathay Pacific Airways – Katnook

Estate Shiraz Cabernet, Coonawarra,

South Australia, 2024 Top Alliance Wines on the Wing

SkyTeam

For more information on the competition, check out the August issue of Global Traveler or visit globaltravelerusa.com.

About Global Traveler

With nearly 1.2 million readers, Global Traveler connects brands with U.S.-based frequent, affluent travelers. According to MRI Simmons, GT readers have an average net worth of $3.1 million and 50 percent are CEOs and owners of companies. Our readers average 18 domestic flights per year and 93 percent travel internationally on a regular basis (18 round-trips in the last three years), mostly in first and business class. More than 85 percent stay in 4- and 5-star hotels, at an average of 180 nights per year. Each year, Global Traveler awards the GT Tested Reader Survey awards and the Leisure Lifestyle Awards.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc. awards the annual Industry Leader Awards and FXExpress Traveler of the Year honors.

SOURCE Global Traveler