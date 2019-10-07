Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study 2019

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Unsaturated Polyester Resin Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the last five years, suppliers have focused on new product developments which are resins that are styrene free or have low styrene content. The suppliers have grown organic and inorganic in the last five years. Polynt acquired CCP composites and Reichhold to become the UPR market leader.

Also, AOC and Aliancys merged and created a new company called AOC Aliancys a leading global supplier for the composites industry. Aliancys was purchased by CVC Capital partners in 2015 and previously served the market under the name DSM Composite Resins. The suppliers have also made partnerships, agreements, and contracts with various distributors around the world.

The companies producing UPR are exploring market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst has analyzed the global UPR market and has come up with a comprehensive research report.

This report offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. This report has examined and profiled the world's leading UPR producers.

The analyst built profiles of each competitor based on the following criteria:

Company overview

Company Description and Business Segments

Corporation Statistics

UPR business overview

UPR Business Segments

Key Differentiators and Strengths

Products and product positioning

UPR Product Line Overview

Product Positioning in Market Segments

Markets and market positioning

Market Positioning in the Global UPR business

Volume Breakdown by Market Segments

Volume Breakdown by Region

Production

Global Manufacturing Operations

Production Capacities

Innovation and market leadership

Marketing, sales and organizational capabilities

Marketing and Sales

Management Commitment and Track Record

The resulting research report represents the most comprehensive strategic and tactical assessment of the UPR producers and competitive landscape available. In terms of the total revenue generated by leading UPR producers, Polynt ranks number one, followed by Ashland. AOC, New Solar Co. Ltd., and Aliancys A. G. (DSM) all of which are included in the report.



The detailed analysis of each company offers a critical view into key strategic areas, including:

UPR producer target markets

Key differentiators, strengths, competitors, and other insights

Key Topics Covered:



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Introduction

1.2: Scoring Criteria



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Mapping: Breadth of Product Offerings

2.2: Market Share Analysis

2.3: Production Capacity



3. Polynt-Reichhold Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: Polynt-Reichhold Description

3.1.2: Polynt-Reichhold Statistics

3.2: Unsaturated Polyester Resin Business Overview

3.2.1: Business Segments

3.2.2: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.2.3: Key Unsaturated Polyester Resin Competitors

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: Product Positioning in Market Segments

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin Business

3.4.2: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.4.3: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.5: Production

3.5.1: Polynt-Reichhold Global Manufacturing Operations

3.5.2: Production Capacities

3.6: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.7: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.7.1: Marketing and Sales

3.7.2: Management Commitment and Track Record

3.8: Strategic Initiatives



4. AOC Aliancys Profile



5. Ashland (INEOS Enterprises) Profile



6. Xinyang Technology Group Profile



7. Tianhe Resin Company Ltd Profile



8. Conclusions



