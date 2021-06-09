Global Used Car Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Used Car Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Car Age (0-5 Years, 6-10 Years, 11 and Above), Propulsion Type, Sales Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insight and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Used Car Market was valued at USD 871.25 Billion in the year 2020.

The used car market is a huge but untapped market opportunity in most of the countries. A highly fragmented market, the used car market could be beneficial for major dealers across countries to consolidate their position and also to leverage the online sales channel which is highly under-penetrated.

However, Covid-19 pandemic has significantly affected the used car market with automotive dealers mostly clearing their inventories than purchasing old cars as consumers' spending power has been massively affected because of recurrent lockdowns and hampering of economic activities.



There has been a slow shift towards the digitisation of records over many years with the trend of E-commerce increasing with a greater pace and this is tending to propel the Used Car Market as people are getting more flexibilities and ease of access.



America region holds the major Used Car market share with the region witnessing good demand for Used Car in the past years which is impelling the market growth. Further, 6-10 Years old used cars segment is expected to hold the major share of Used Car Market. In the United States, generally people buy a car which is being used for 6-7 years because it is a sweet spot for the used car market. At that age, the customer gets a good value for the car and there are also lots of offers which make that old car value for money.



ICE propulsion type used cars is expected to hold a very larger market share of Used Car Market than Electric propulsion type cars. But nowadays people are moving toward the electric propulsion type cars as they are eco-friendly and they are more value for money.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new Car Age development.

The companies analysed in the report include: Group1 Automotive Inc., Carmax Inc., Penske Automotive Group Inc., Lithia Motors Inc., Pendragon PLC, Asbury Automotive Group Inc., Sonic Automotive Inc., Autonation Inc., Alibaba, Scout24 AG.

Key Target Audience

Used Car Vendors and Dealers

Automotive Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Used Car Market: Product Overview



4. Global Used Car Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2021-2026

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Used Car Market

4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Used Car Market Segmentation, By Car Age

5.1 Global Used Car Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Used Car Market: By Car Age (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By 0-5 Years- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By 6-10 Years- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By 11 and above Years- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Used Car Market Segmentation, By Propulsion Type

6.1 Global Used Car Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Used Car Market: By Propulsion Type (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By ICE- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Electric- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Used Car Market Segmentation, By Sales Channel

7.1 Global Used Car Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Used Car Market: By Sales Channel (2020 & 2026)

7.3 By Offline- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 By Online- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global Used Car Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Used Car Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



9. Americas Used Car Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Europe Used Car Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Asia Pacific Used Car Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



12. Global Used Car Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Used Car Market Drivers

12.2 Global Used Car Market Restraints

12.3 Global Used Car Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness

13.1.1 By Car Age (Year 2026)

13.1.2 By Propulsion Type (Year 2026)

13.1.3 By Sales Channel (Year 2026)

13.1.4 By Region (Year 2026)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of leading companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Used Car Market

14.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Used Car Market



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Group1 Automotive Inc.

15.2 Carmax Inc.

15.3 Penske Automotive Group Inc.

15.4 Lithia Motors Inc.

15.5 Pendragon PLC

15.6 Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

15.7 Sonic Automotive Inc.

15.8 Autonation Inc.

15.9 Alibaba

15.10 Scout24 AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vf1m50

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

