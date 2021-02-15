Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027
Feb 15, 2021, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Warehouse Vehicles Market By Vehicle Type (Lift Truck, Narrow Aisle Trucks, Pallet Trucks and Others), By Application (Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Manufacturing, Freight & Logistics and Others), By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Warehouse Vehicles Market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, due to rising trend of globalization.
Moreover, the increasing demand from the automotive industry is driving the growth of the Global Warehouse Vehicles Market. Based on the type, the market has been segmented into lift truck, narrow aisle trucks, pallet trucks and others. Owing to the high performance, low operational cost and inexpensive maintenance, the lift truck vehicle type acquired the dominant share in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forecast period.
Asia Pacific acquired the major share in 2020 and is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the high demand from the automobile industry and high sales of e-commerce. Increasing sales of vehicles and products is expected to elevate the need for warehouses to accommodate the products before shipping. This will lead to increased movement of the warehouse vehicles, consequently driving the Asia Pacific warehouse vehicles market.
Some of the leading players in the Global Warehouse Vehicles Market are Douglas Equipment Limited, Godrej Material Handling, Hyster Company, Patel Material Handling Equipment, Puma Lift Trucks, RICO manufacturing, Sroka Incorporated, STILL Materials Handling, Yale Materials Handling Corporation, UK Pallet Trucks Limited, etc.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Warehouse Vehicles Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Product Pricing
5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase
6. Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Overview
7. Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Lift Truck, Narrow Aisle Trucks, Pallet Trucks and Others)
7.2.2. By Application (Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Manufacturing, Freight & Logistics, Food & Beverage, and Others)
7.2.3. By Company
7.2.4. By Region
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8. Asia-Pacific Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.2.2. By Application
8.2.3. By Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8.3.1. China Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
8.3.2. India Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
8.3.3. Japan Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
8.3.4. South Korea Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
8.3.5. Australia Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
9. Europe Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.2.2. By Application
9.2.3. By Country
9.3. Europe: Country Analysis
9.3.1. France Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
9.3.2. Germany Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
9.3.3. United Kingdom Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
9.3.4. Italy Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
9.3.5. Spain Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
10. North America Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.2.2. By Application
10.2.3. By Country
10.3. North America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. United States Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
10.3.2. Mexico Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
10.3.3. Canada Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
11. South America Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Vehicle Type
11.2.2. By Application
11.2.3. By Country
11.3. South America: Country Analysis
11.3.1. Brazil Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
11.3.2. Argentina Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
11.3.3. Colombia Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
12. Middle East and Africa Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Vehicle Type
12.2.2. By Application
12.2.3. By Country
12.3. MEA: Country Analysis
12.3.1. South Africa Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
12.3.2. Saudi Arabia Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
12.3.3. UAE Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)
15.2.1. Douglas Equipment Limited
15.2.2. Godrej Material Handling
15.2.3. Hyster Company
15.2.4. Crown Holdings, Inc.
15.2.5. Puma Lift Trucks
15.2.6. RICO manufacturing
15.2.7. Sroka Incorporated
15.2.8. KION GROUP AG
15.2.9. Toyota Motor Corp
15.2.10. UK Pallet Trucks Limited
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/571d35
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets