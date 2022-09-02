Global Warehousing and Storage Market to Reach $605.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warehousing and Storage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global warehousing and storage market reached a value of US$ 451.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 605.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Warehouses and storages are required by every business owner for an efficient and smooth set up of the inventory. A warehouse may be defined as a place that is used for the storage or accumulation of finished products, raw materials, semi-finished goods, goods that are imported or exported, etc. There is a need for storing the goods in order to make them available to the end users as and when required.

Certain amount of goods are stored at every stage during the value chain of any product. Appropriate arrangements to retail the goods in the right condition are vital for success in marketing. Storage ensures an organization to carry on production in anticipation of demand in the future. Warehouses enable the organization to continue its production throughout the year and to sell their goods, whenever there is sufficient demand. In general, warehouses can be divided into three categories which include general warehousing and storage, farm product warehousing and storage, and refrigerated warehousing and storage.



Market Trends:

The key application sectors of warehousing , etc. are expected to exhibit continuous growth in the coming years. Moreover, we also expect an increase in demand from the ecommerce sector. Web based shopping has gained popularity and has become a go-to-option for almost all types of customers.

The advent of online shopping has created a huge demand of warehousing space in both developed and emerging economies. Furthermore, catalyzed by the rising popularity of frozen foods, the demand of refrigerated warehousing and storage has also been increasing. This can be attributed to the fact that frozen foods are simple to cook, healthy to eat, and easily available in the market. Additionally, recent advancement in the IT and transportation sector are also creating a positive impact on the warehousing and storage market. Increasing use of wearables, sensors, radio frequency identification tags, etc. are also making the storage and transportation of goods more efficient.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global warehousing and storage market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type of warehouses, ownership and end-use.



Breakup by Type of Warehouses:

General Warehousing and Storage

Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage

Farm Product Warehousing and Storage

Based on the type of warehouse, the market has been segmented into general warehousing and storage; refrigerated warehousing and storage; and farm product warehousing and storage. General warehousing and storage currently represent the biggest segment.



Breakup by Ownership:

Private Warehouses

Public Warehouses

Bonded Warehouses

Based on the ownership, the market has been segmented into private warehouses, public warehouses and bonded warehouses.



Breakup by End-Use:

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Food and Beverage

IT Hardware

Healthcare

Chemicals

Others

Based on the end-use, the market has been segmented into manufacturing, consumer goods, retail, food and beverage, IT hardware, healthcare, chemicals, and others.



Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

