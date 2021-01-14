Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market to 2027 - Featuring Clariant International, General Electric & Marmot Mountain Among Others
Jan 14, 2021, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waterproof Breathable Textiles - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles market accounted for $1.70 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Increasing preference toward high-performance and comfortable fabrics and growing fitness awareness are the major factors propelling market growth. However, increasing involvement in outdoor activities is hampering market growth.
The waterproof breathable textiles are manufactured by merging and piling up cotton yarns together. When showing to water, pores of this densely woven fabric are swollen, thus dropping the size of pores in the fabric.
Based on the fabric, the membrane segment is estimated to have lucrative growth due to its excellent mechanical properties and water resistance. Membranes are extremely thin films made from polymers, and engineered in such a way that they are highly resistant to water penetration, yet allow the passage of water vapour. A membrane is only about 10mm thick and is laminated to a conventional fabric to provide the essential mechanical strength.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of a huge population with rising per capita income. Additionally, the region is witnessing rapid growth in the popularity of outdoor and indoor sports are generating a huge demand for sports apparel thereby pouring the demand for waterproof breathable textiles.
Some of the key players profiled in the Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market include Clariant International AG, General Electric Company, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Marmot Mountain, LLC, Mountain Hardwear, Inc., Patagonia Inc., Polartec, LLC, Schoeller Textil AG, Sympatex Technologies GmbH, The Columbia Sportswear Company, HeiQ Materials AG, Jack Wolfskin - Ausrustung fur Draussen GmbH & Co. KGaA, Nextec Applications Inc., Nike, and Toray Industries Inc.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market, By Fabric
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Membrane
5.3 Densely Woven
6 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market, By Raw Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 ePTFE
6.3 Fluoropolymers
6.4 Polyurethane
6.4.1 Film
6.4.1.1 Laminated
6.4.2 Coated
6.4.2.1 Solvent-borne
6.4.2.2 Waterborne
6.5 Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene (PTFE)
6.6 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
6.7 Polyester Microfilament Yarns
6.8 Polypropylene
6.9 Silk
6.10 Nylon
6.11 Wool
6.12 Viscose Rayon
6.13 Cotton
6.14 High-Density Fabrics (HDF)
7 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Microporous Membranes and Coatings
7.3 Closely Woven Fabrics
7.4 Combination of Microporous and Hydrophilic Membranes and Coatings
7.5 Hydrophilic Membranes and Coatings
7.6 Smart Breathable Fabrics
7.7 Retroreflective Microbeads
7.8 Fabrics Based on Biomimetics
8 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 General Clothing
8.3 Active Sportswear
8.3.1 Snow Sports
8.3.2 Mountain Sports
8.3.3 Motorcycling
8.3.4 Running
8.3.5 Flight Suits
8.3.6 Disaster Rescue Suits
8.4 Protective Clothing
8.4.1 Chemical
8.4.2 Construction
8.4.3 Military
8.5 Accessories
8.5.1 Hats
8.5.2 Bags & Rucksacks
8.5.3 Socks
8.6 Mobitech
8.7 Hometech
8.8 Healthcare
8.9 Outdoor Gears
9 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Footwear
9.3 Gloves
9.4 Garments
10 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Clariant International AG
12.2 General Electric Company
12.3 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
12.4 Marmot Mountain, LLC
12.5 Mountain Hardwear, Inc.
12.6 Patagonia Inc.
12.7 Polartec, LLC
12.8 Schoeller Textil AG
12.9 Sympatex Technologies GmbH
12.10 The Columbia Sportswear Company
12.11 HeiQ Materials AG
12.12 Jack Wolfskin - Ausrustung fur Draussen GmbH & Co. KGaA
12.13 Nextec Applications Inc.
12.14 Nike
12.15 Toray Industries Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nk5a5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets