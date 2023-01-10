Global Whey Protein Concentrate Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028: Featuring Fonterra Co-operative, LACTALIS Ingredients, Hilmar Cheese Company & More

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Whey Protein Concentrate Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global whey protein concentrate market is being supported by the global dairy market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2023 and 2028. The global market for whey protein concentrate is being driven by the increasing health consciousness of consumers.



Whey protein concentrate is a dairy-sourced whey-based food ingredient substance that has more than 25% protein content. To obtain whey protein concentrate, non-protein constituents are eradicated, typically during the cheese-making process. Whey protein concentrate is a good source of protein that is considered a complete protein as it contains the nine essential amino acids.

Consuming whey protein concentrate brings a lot of benefits to the body as it can be easily digested and absorbed by the body, increases the muscle content which fuels the body strength, reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases and comes with low side-effects.



The increasing inclination of youth towards fitness and bodybuilding is propelling the whey protein concentrate market growth. The growing health consciousness among working professionals, owing to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle issues, is further boosting the sale of downstream products containing whey protein concentrate.



The rising application of whey protein concentrate in biscuits, cereals, flavoured shakes and beverages, and cheese, among others, is a major market fuelling factor. Over the forecast period, an increase in demand for these downstream products of whey protein concentrate is expected to be witnessed.

Moreover, increasing disposable income, rapid urbanisation, and increasing recommendation of whey protein concentrate products for fitness enthusiasts are likely to provide impetus to the market for whey protein concentrate in the coming years.



The heightening sporting activities is leading to an escalation in the popularity of whey protein concentrates among athletes. In this regard, whey protein concentrate is witnessing applications in whey protein supplements, protein shakes, and protein bars. The growing expansion of the sports nutrition industry is another crucial driving factor of the whey protein concentrate market which is expected to boost the demand for the product.



In terms of geography, North America is projected to witness a healthy growth in the forecast period because of the heightened cases of obesity across the United States resulting in an increased interest in healthy food products.



Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Market Segmentation by Composition

WPC 35

WPC 50-79

WPC 80

Others

Market Classification by Form

Powder

Cream

Market Categorisation by End Use

Infant Formula and Baby Foods

Dietary Supplements

Food Processing

Sports Nutrition

Beverages

Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Convenience Store

Special Store

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and Others

Competitive Landscape



This report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the whey protein concentrate market companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

LACTALIS Group

Saputo Inc

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc

Arla Foods Ingredients Group

Glanbia plc

Agropur cooperative

Others

