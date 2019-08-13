Global Wound Care Solutions Market Report 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wound Care Solutions Market - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wound Care Solutions Market will grow at a CAGR of ~5.0% during the forecast period 2019-2025

The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years and is sustaining due to increasing prevalence of diabetes, increase in the number of surgical procedures, rising incidence of chronic wounds, and technological advancements in the wound care product.

Increase in the funding to develop next-generation technology and rising focus on creating awareness among the people for better wound care treatment and management are providing opportunities for the growth of the wound care solutions market. Merger & acquisition has been one of the significant trends seen in the market place, and many vendors are concentrating on acquisitions to enhance their market position and existing portfolio.

The majority of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with dominating sales from 3M, Acelity L.P.Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Coloplast A/S, Baxter International Inc, Smith & Nephew Plc, ConvaTec Group Plc, Derma Sciences Inc (Integra Lifesciences), Hollister Co, and Molnlycke Health Care.

According to the analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global wound care solutions market in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to large patient pool, increasing surgeries, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Wound Care Solutions Market Research Competitive Analysis - Mergers & acquisitions have been a significant strategy followed by major players in the market to maintain their leadership. In May 2019, 3M entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Acelity L.P. Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries worldwide. This acquisition strengthens 3M's medical solutions business and supports the company's growth strategy in advanced and surgical wound care solutions.

Key Vendors:

Smith & Nephew

Baxter International Inc.

Acelity L.P. Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc (Covidien Plc)

3M

Key Competitive Facts

Smith & Nephew and Acelity were the top two players in the advanced wound care segment in 2018.

There has been an increased focus on the development of advanced technology products to provide better wound care solutions.

Report Highlights



Traditional wound care products held a significant share in the global wound care solutions market in 2018. The market for advanced wound care is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Chronic wound holds the major share of the market, followed by acute wound. Nearly 2% of the population in developed countries suffer from some form of a chronic wound. In the US, about 8.2 million individuals receiving Medicare benefits have chronic wounds.

North America was dominant in the global wound care solutions market in 2018. The significant share of the North American region comes from the US, owing to the accessibility to good quality healthcare and good reimbursement facilities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Total Addressable Market



2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 Regulatory Scenario

3.3 Industry Trends

3.4 Related Market

3.4.1 Wound Biologics

3.4.1.1 Trends in the wound biologics market



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Reimbursement

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Porter 5 (Five) Forces



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increase in the number of surgical procedures

5.1.1.2 Rising incidence of chronic wounds

5.1.1.3 Increasing number of people suffering from diabetes

5.1.1.4 Technological advancements in the wound care product

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Stringent regulatory approval process

5.1.2.2 High cost of wound biologics

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increase in the funding to develop next-generation technology

5.1.3.2 Rising focus on creating awareness among the people for better wound care treatment and management

5.1.3.3 Market expansion opportunities in emerging nations

5.1.4 DRO - Impact Analysis

5.2 Key Stakeholders



6 Wound Type: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Chronic Wound

6.2.1 Diabetic Foot Ulcers

6.2.2 Pressure Ulcer

6.2.3 Venus Foot Ulcers

6.2.4 Others

6.3 Acute Wound

6.3.1 Surgical and Traumatic Wound

6.3.2 Burns



7 Product Type: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Advanced Wound Care

7.2.1 Wound Biologics

7.2.2 Therapy Devices

7.2.3 Advanced Wound Dressing

7.3 Traditional Wound Care

7.3.1 Surgical Sutures

7.3.2 Wound Closure Strips

7.3.3 Staplers

7.3.4 Ligating Clips

7.3.5 Adhesives and Sealants

7.3.6 Hemostats

7.3.6.1 Passive Hemostats

7.3.6.2 Active Hemostats

7.3.6.3 Combination Hemostats

7.3.7 Dressings



8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Overview

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Overview

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Overview

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Overview



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Vendors Profile

10.1 Smith & Nephew

10.2 Baxter International Inc.

10.3 Acelity

10.4 Johnson & Johnson

10.5 Medtronic Plc (Covidien Plc)

10.6 3M



11 Companies to Watch for

11.1 Coloplast A/S

11.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.3 Molnlycke Health Care

11.4 Hollister Incorporated

11.5 Integra LifeSciences

11.6 ConvaTec Group Plc.

11.7 Teleflex (Vascular Solutions)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1unuqd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

