Global Zeolite Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Report 2019-2024 Featuring Arkema, BASF, Honeywell International, Tosoh and Zeochem

The global zeolite market reached a value of US$ 3.6 Billion in 2018.



Zeolites are solid minerals composed of aluminium, silicon and oxygen which form a framework of cavities in between that can hold water or other small molecules. This three-dimensional crystalline structure is also known as molecular sieve due to the gaps in it. Zeolites are either mined from the volcanic rocks or synthesized industrially on a large scale from aluminosilicate gels. These microporous compounds have a wide range of applications in industries such as refinery, biogas, construction, detergents, agriculture, medical, nuclear, etc.



Zeolites are largely used in the production of laundry detergents as substitutes for phosphates on account of their water softening properties. Restriction on the usage of phosphates due to environmental concerns has stimulated the demand for zeolites. This has further been supported by a rising demand for detergents in the emerging regions.



Further, zeolites are extensively used as catalysts and adsorbents in the oil refining and petrochemical industry. This can be attributed to their stability, cleansing ability and superior activity which help in the production of high quality transportation fuels and chemical products. A surging demand for fuels and chemical products worldwide coupled with a growing emphasis by the governments to use cleaner fuels has further enhanced the market growth.



The report has segmented the global zeolite market on the basis of type, covering natural and synthetic zeolites. The market is further analysed on the basis of applications which include detergent, catalyst, adsorbent and others. Amongst these, detergent represents the largest segment. Region-wise, Europe is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share.



Other major regions are Asia-Pacific, North America Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Some of the key players operating in the market include Arkema, BASF, Honeywell International, Tosoh Corporation and Zeochem.



Owing to these factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 4.9 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2024.



