Globant Appoints Sarab Narang as CEO of Glob.AI, its new AI-native tech services model

Sarab Narang brings more than 23 years of experience in Enterprise AI products and go-to-market strategies

He will report directly to Martín Migoya, Globant CEO & Co-Founder

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a global company focused on driving enterprise reinvention through AI, announced the appointment of Sarab Narang as CEO of Glob.AI, Globant's AI-native technology services model designed to change how enterprises access, purchase and deploy AI services.

Designed to reinvent how technology services, AI adoption, and innovation are delivered, priced and consumed, Glob.AI gives organizations access to enterprise-grade, high quality AI Pods (service units run by a set of AI agents and supervised by humans). It brings together AI-native velocity with Globant's 23 years of enterprise delivery baked into the governance layer, with pricing tied strictly to output or consumption, never to hours or seats.

Sarab brings more than 23 years of experience across agentic AI, generative AI, machine learning, enterprise software and management consulting. He has held senior leadership roles at ServiceNow, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and KPMG where he helped develop, launch and scale enterprise AI products and go-to-market programs.

As Glob.AI CEO, Sarab will lead its growth, with a focus on scaling this AI-native services model, accelerating enterprise adoption and expanding its ecosystem of AI Pods and technology partners. As of June, Glob.AI's Annual Recurring Revenue grew roughly 60% in a single quarter, with a $436 million pipeline, and adoption across 45% of the company's top 20 accounts.

"Glob.AI is the gateway of Globant's own AI-native services era. One in which we change how enterprises access, purchase, and deploy AI services to execute transformation," said Martín Migoya, co-founder and CEO of Globant. "Sarab's experience building and scaling enterprise AI businesses makes him the right leader to advance Glob.AI and help clients embrace this new way of accessing technology and innovation. We're so excited to welcome him to Globant."

"Globant isn't just taking part in the AI revolution but is building the engine that drives it. By combining the company's world-class tech expertise with top-notch AI capabilities, we have a unique opportunity to transform how global enterprises operate from the ground up. I'm beyond excited to lead the Glob.AI team as we turn bold vision into immediate, game-changing reality" said Sarab Narang, Glob.AI CEO.

Most recently, Sarab served as vice president of central product management at ServiceNow, where he helped shape, launch and scale the company's agentic AI and generative AI products and go-to-market strategies. Previously, he spent more than five years at AWS, ultimately serving as general manager and global head of generative AI and machine learning GTM, where he led global efforts to launch and scale enterprise AI capabilities, including Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock. Earlier in his career, Sarab spent 12 years at KPMG, where he led AI, machine learning and technology engagements and built new offerings and global delivery teams.

To learn more visit Glob.AI

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About Globant

Globant (NYSE: GLOB) is a global AI-native services company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and drive measurable business results. By combining technology and creativity, Globant delivers industry-focused solutions that transform core operations and design experiences customers love. Through its signature AI Pods — agentic service units supervised by experts — the company engineers secure, governed AI systems tied directly to core business metrics, resulting in up to 80 percent faster legacy modernization and 2x improvements in time to market.

With more than 27,400 employees across 30+ countries, Globant operates a network of industry-focused AI Studios and partners with global brands including FIFA, Google, Riot Games, the LA Clippers, and Santander. Recognized by IDC MarketScape as a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025) and a Leader in AI Services (2023), Globant's work is featured as business case studies at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. The company collaborates with leading technology platforms including OpenAI, NVIDIA, AWS, and Unity.