Globant (GLOB) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

Globant's Q2 2026 report showed revenue of roughly $614.4 million and shares fell sharply. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of GLOB investors who lost money.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) shareholders absorbed a sharp share-price decline after the Company's Q2 2026 results revealed revenue of approximately $614.4 million -- essentially flat year over year. Investors who lost money on GLOB are encouraged to have your Globant losses reviewed now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Alongside the results, Globant cut its full-year 2026 revenue outlook from expected slight growth to a slight year-over-year decline. On February 26, 2026, the Company had guided FY2026 revenue to $2,460 million to $2,510 million, implying 0.2% to 2.2% growth. On May 14, 2026, it raised the low end and reaffirmed the midpoint at $2,462 million to $2,508 million.

Analyst downgrades and price-target reductions followed the release, citing weaker near-term growth and pressure on the legacy time-and-materials business.

Shareholders who purchased Globant stock and suffered losses may speak with an attorney about recovering your GLOB losses, or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GLOB Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the GLOB investigation?A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased GLOB securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the GLOB investigation?A: Investors who purchased GLOB stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Globant made materially false or misleading statements regarding its revenue outlook and demand trends. When the Company reported roughly flat Q2 2026 revenue and reduced full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a slight decline, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do GLOB investors need to do right now?A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my GLOB shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought GLOB and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP