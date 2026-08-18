Globant Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Globant (GLOB)

Globant guided full-year 2026 revenue to $2,460 million-$2,510 million on February 26, 2026, and reaffirmed the midpoint on May 14, 2026 -- then cut the full-year outlook to a slight year-over-year decline. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of GLOB shareholders who lost money.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) shareholders lost money when the Company's full-year 2026 revenue outlook went from guided growth to a guided decline, and the stock fell sharply following the Q2 2026 release. If you held GLOB shares and suffered a loss, you are encouraged to submit your GLOB loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The guidance sequence: on February 26, 2026, Globant estimated fiscal 2026 revenues of $2,460 million to $2,510 million, "implying 0.2% to 2.2% year-over-year revenue growth." On May 14, 2026, the Company raised the low end and reaffirmed the midpoint at $2,462 million to $2,508 million. Roughly three months later, the full-year forecast was reduced to a slight year-over-year decline.

On the February 26, 2026 call, Chief Executive Officer Martin Migoya told investors the Company had a clear line of sight to returning to positive year-over-year organic revenue growth by mid-2026, adding: "This is not a hope. It is supported by the bookings we have already signed and the pipeline that is converting." Analyst downgrades and price-target cuts followed the guidance reduction, citing weaker near-term growth and pressure on the legacy time-and-materials business.

Shareholders who lost money on Globant are encouraged to have their GLOB losses reviewed at no cost.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the GLOB Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Globant made materially false or misleading statements regarding its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance and the strength of bookings and demand supporting it. When the Company reduced its full-year 2026 outlook from guided growth to a slight year-over-year decline, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Globant allegedly mislead investors?A: The investigation concerns statements made before the corrective disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the GLOB investigation?A: Investors who purchased GLOB stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do GLOB investors need to do right now?A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my GLOB shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought GLOB and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP