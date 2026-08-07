Glycolic Acid Market worth $0.70 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Glycolic Acid Market is projected to reach USD 0.70 billion by 2032 from USD 0.47 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2026 to 2032.

Browse 356 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 282 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Glycolic Acid Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Glycolic Acid Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2032

2022-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 0.47 billion

USD 0.47 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 0.70 billion

USD 0.70 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 6.9%

Glycolic Acid Market Trends & Insights:

The growing utilization of glycolic acid is primarily supported by expanding dermatological skincare production, increasing industrial processing requirements, and broader applications in specialty formulations.

Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of 37.5% in 2025.

By Grade, the Cosmetic Grade segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the period.

By application, the Personal Care & Dermatology segment dominated the market in 2025, accounting for a share of 47.7%.

PureTech Scientific Inc. (US), China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) (China), CABB Group GmbH (Germany), Water Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd. (China) were identified as star players in the glycolic acid market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Jinan Huashihang Chemical Co. (China), Ltd., Fengchen Group Co.,Ltd (China), Hangzhou Lingrui Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Jiaxing Jlight Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China), have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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Glycolic acid is the smallest alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) and is commonly used as a multi-purpose ingredient in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, home care products, and industrial formulations. Glycolic acid has remarkable peeling, chelating, degreasing, and pH-stabilizing properties that ensure skin regeneration, improved cleaning efficiency, and active ingredient harvesting.

By grade, the cosmetic grade segment is expected to account for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The cosmetic grade segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the glycolic acid industry during the forecast period, because of rising demand for high-end cosmetic products and increasing interest in active ingredient formulations. Due to its cell turnover acceleration properties, quality skincare benefits, pigmentation reduction, and collagen stimulation potential, cosmetic-grade glycolic acid can find its applications in face cleansers, serums, toners, exfoliators, antiaging creams, chemical peel products, and acne treatment products. Growing awareness of scientifically supported ingredients in skincare products among consumers, along with increasing spending on dermatological procedures, contributes positively to product demand. Growth of spa health resorts, dermatology clinics, and home skin care treatment systems contributes to market development. Manufacturers provide new products with enhanced quality of glycolic acid for sensitive skin types with suggestions on its better efficiency. The growing interest in clean cosmetics among consumers, the increasing number of products offered by dermatologists, and the rising spending on product development in cosmetics prove that the cosmetic quality glycolic acid segment will have the highest growth rate in the coming years.

By application, the personal care & dermatology segment is expected to account for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The personal care & dermatology segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the glycolic acid market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing customers´ preference for the utilization of sophisticated skin care products containing clinically verified active ingredients. Glycolic acid is extensively used in facial cleansers, serums, toners, chemical peels, exfoliation masks, moisturizers, antiaging creams, and acne treatment products since it promotes the process of skin cell renewal while enhancing the skin texture. Demand for glycolic acid products is driven by the growing awareness of preventive skin care, rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for premium cosmetics, in developed and emerging markets. The rapid development of dermatology clinics, medical spas, and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures is expected to have a favorable impact on the glycolic acid formulations. Manufacturing companies also focus their efforts on the development of innovative skin care products that contain appropriate concentrations of glycolic acid, active ingredients, and special formulations for sensitive skin. What is more, the continuous rise of e-commerce beauty platforms, active promotion of dermatology-based skin care products, and growing customer trends towards healthy skin are expected to support strong growth

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Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the glycolic acid market during the forecast period, driven by rapid expansion of cosmetics, pharmaceutical, personal care, and specialty chemicals industries in the region. Factors such as rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, and growing consumer awareness of advanced skincare products have led to a surge in demand for glycolic acid products in the region. Additionally, Asia Pacific is home to some of the best glycolic acid manufacturers and offers cost-effective production, large manufacturing capacity, and transport infrastructure that enables supply chain operations. As industrialization advances, demand for glycolic acid is growing in metal treatment, industrial cleaning, textile processing, leather finishing, and specialty chemical manufacturing. Furthermore, Asia Pacific continues to attract investments in capacity enhancement, process innovation, and development of sustainable manufacturing technologies. The rapid rise of e-commerce platforms, expanding beauty and personal care brands, increasing contract manufacturing activities, and rising specialty chemical exports are opening up new growth opportunities for the region. Hence, it is expected that Asia Pacific will achieve the highest growth in the glycolic acid market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players in the glycolic acid companies include PureTech Scientific Inc. (US), China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) (China), CABB Group GmbH (Germany), Water Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd. (China), CrossChem Limited (US), Hebei Chengxin Co., Ltd. (China), Tianci Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Avid Organics Pvt. Ltd. (India) and others are covered in the glycolic acid market. Product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the glycolic acid market.

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