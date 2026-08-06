Multiomics Market worth $5.70 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Multiomics Market is projected to reach USD 5.70 billion by 2031 from USD 3.18 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 976 market data Tables and 476 Figures spread through 245 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Multiomics Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

Multiomics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.18 billion

USD 3.18 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.70 billion

USD 5.70 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 12.3%

Multiomics Market Trends & Insights:

The global multiomics market is expanding steadily, driven by growing demand for integrated biological data analysis, increasing investments in precision medicine and biopharmaceutical research, and rising adoption of genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, epigenomics, and spatial omics technologies across drug discovery, biomarker identification, disease research, clinical research, and translational applications.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 44.2% in 2025.

By offering, the products segment accounted for the largest market share of 43.4% in 2025.

By method, spatial omics is the fastest-growing segment, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

By technology, sequencing accounted for the largest share of 37.5% in 2025 and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies dominated the market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2025.

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The growth of the multiomics market is driven by the increasing accessibility of high-quality, integrated omics data for research. Additionally, AI, machine learning, and cloud bioinformatics are improving cross-omics interpretation, which is expected to support market growth.

The sequencing & analysis/sample characterization segment accounted for the largest share of the global multiomics market, by workflow, in 2025.

Based on workflow, the multiomics market is segmented into sample preparation, sequencing & analysis/sample characterization, and data visualization & analysis. The sequencing & analysis/sample characterization segment dominated the market in 2025, driven by the widespread adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS), high-resolution mass spectrometry, single-cell sequencing, and spatial omics technologies for comprehensive molecular profiling. Increasing demand for integrated genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, metabolomic, and epigenomic analyses in biomarker discovery, precision medicine, drug development, and translational research continues to support segment growth. Additionally, continuous advancements in sequencing platforms, mass spectrometry systems, and high-throughput analytical technologies have improved data quality, throughput, and scalability, reinforcing the segment's leading position in the global multiomics market.

Sequencing technologies are estimated to be the fastest-growing type segment in the multiomics market.

Based on technology, the multiomics market is segmented into sequencing, proteomics technologies, and other technologies. The sequencing technologies segment dominated the market in 2025 due to the widespread adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) for integrated genomic, transcriptomic, epigenomic, and single-cell analyses. Continuous advancements in sequencing accuracy, throughput, and cost efficiency, coupled with increasing applications in biomarker discovery, precision medicine, population genomics, and translational research, have accelerated technology adoption. Furthermore, the growing use of long-read sequencing, spatial transcriptomics, and multiomic sequencing platforms capable of simultaneously analyzing multiple molecular layers has reinforced the segment's leading position in the global multiomics market.

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North America accounted for the largest regional share in the global multiomics market in 2025.

The multiomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the global multiomics market, driven by the presence of a well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical ecosystem, strong investments in genomics and precision medicine research, and early adoption of advanced multiomics technologies. The region benefits from significant government and institutional funding for life sciences research, extensive adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS), single-cell omics, and spatial omics platforms, and a strong presence of leading technology providers and academic research institutions. Additionally, increasing applications of multiomics in oncology, biomarker discovery, drug discovery and development, and personalized medicine continue to support the region's dominant market position.

Key Players

Leading players in the Multiomics companies include 10x Genomics, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US).

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