GMAC Introduces GMAT Superscore to Help Candidates Present Their Strongest Performance to Business Schools

New feature automatically combines the highest section scores across GMAT attempts to offer a more holistic view of candidate potential.

RESTON, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), a global nonprofit association of leading business schools and a central hub for business school candidates, announced the launch of GMAT Superscore, a new feature that will automatically calculate and display a candidate's best aggregate performance across their GMAT attempts of the latest edition. GMAT Superscore gives candidates greater confidence that their strongest performance is seen, allowing every valid test attempt to contribute to the best possible representation of a candidate's abilities. This feature requires no additional cost for the test takers.

Score anxiety remains one of the most persistent challenges in graduate management admissions, often preventing qualified candidates from sending scores or applying to their target programs. When a single attempt falls short of a candidate's demonstrated potential across multiple tests, it can lead them to withhold scores, limit their list of target schools unnecessarily, or even drop out of the application process entirely.

"Very qualified candidates sometimes walk away from the testing process with less confidence than their abilities deserve, often because one section score or one testing experience doesn't tell the full story," said Joy Jones, CEO of GMAC. "GMAT Superscore is our commitment to helping make sure that persistence and preparation are rewarded, and that every candidate has the opportunity to put their best foot forward when it matters most."

Research supports the validity of superscoring in standardized testing, with studies showing that superscores are stronger predictors of collegiate success than single composite scores or most recent scores alone. GMAC's award-winning psychometricians have found evidence suggesting that superscoring is an equally viable and beneficial approach at the graduate level, and GMAC intends to collaborate with business schools on validity studies confirming that the GMAT Superscore can predict academic performance.

GMAT Superscore, expected to roll out this August, is automatically calculated using a candidate's highest section scores across valid GMAT attempts of the latest edition, whether taken at a test center or online. The GMAT Superscore is displayed directly in each candidate's MBA.com account and is included as an additional data point on Official Score Reports sent to programs.

"The GMAT serves as a valuable component of the admissions process, helping admissions committees assess an applicant's academic preparedness for business school," said Eddie Asbie, executive director of admissions & scholarship at the Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management. "We are pleased that applicants will soon have the opportunity to submit a superscore, enabling them to demonstrate their strongest performance across all sections rather than being evaluated solely on the results of a single test attempt. This also allows candidates to approach retesting more strategically. Overall, this change provides applicants with greater flexibility and helps reduce some of the testing pressure associated with the admissions process."

"GMAT Superscore represents GMAC's continued investment in candidate-friendly innovation, giving test-takers peace of mind by showing schools their best performance in a holistic way," said Adam Witwer, chief product officer at GMAC. "I encourage candidates to learn more about GMAT Superscore and how it can help them on their business school journey."

Accepted by over 7,700 programs and 2,400 business schools around the world, the GMAT is the most widely used assessment designed specifically for graduate business education. Learn more about GMAT Superscore on MBA.com.

About GMAC

GMAC is a global nonprofit association of leading graduate business schools committed to connecting future business leaders with educational opportunities and advancing graduate management education worldwide. Through assessments, research, events, and recruitment solutions, we provide the tools and information necessary for schools and candidates to discover and evaluate each other. Based in the United States with teams in China, India, and the United Kingdom, GMAC serves more than 17 million visitors each year across its digital platforms.

SOURCE Graduate Management Admission Council