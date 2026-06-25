In the Age of AI, Employers Say Human Skills Matter More Than Ever

New GMAC survey of global employers finds communication, problem-solving, and adaptability among the most sought-after skills in today's business talent.

RESTON, Va., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence reshapes the workplace, employers are sending a clear message to the next generation of business leaders: mastering technology matters, but the most valuable professionals will be those who can combine AI capabilities with distinctly human strengths.

View PDF GMAC 2026 Corporate Recruiters Survey Infographic

According to GMAC's latest annual survey of more than 600 global corporate recruiters in 39 countries—the majority of them working for Global Fortune 500 companies—technology, AI, and data analysis skills saw the largest increases in importance compared with last year. Communication skills, problem-solving, and adaptability emerged as the capabilities employers consider most when hiring business school graduates. In the next five years, employers anticipate skills using AI tools and strategic thinking will become business school graduates' most valued skills.

The research also reveals a gap between employer expectations and workforce readiness. While the majority of employers say candidates are very well or adequately prepared to demonstrate most workplace skills, they report notable shortages in AI capabilities, grit, emotional intelligence, and managing human capital.

"The future belongs to professionals who can use emerging technology as a multiplier rather than view it as a competitive threat," said Joy Jones, CEO of GMAC. "Employers are increasingly seeking those who can combine analytical and technological capabilities with strong communication, active resilience, sound judgment, and the ability to lead people. We believe that business schools have an even more important role to play in developing both sides of that equation."

Key findings to note for business school graduates and aspirants:

Business education commands universal employer trust: Every employer surveyed expressed some level of confidence in graduate management education (GME) and the ability of business school graduates to contribute value to their organizations.

Every employer surveyed expressed some level of confidence in graduate management education (GME) and the ability of business school graduates to contribute value to their organizations. AI is taking over tasks, renewing communication needs: Nearly two-thirds of employers concerned about AI want graduate business talent to use AI tools to automate routine tasks, while employers focused on communication challenges increasingly prioritize presentation and verbal communication skills.

Nearly two-thirds of employers concerned about AI want graduate business talent to use AI tools to automate routine tasks, while employers focused on communication challenges increasingly prioritize presentation and verbal communication skills. Professionalism matters more than ever: Compared to last year, fewer employers believe today's graduates demonstrate the same level of professionalism as previous generations, highlighting a growing gap in workplace readiness.

Compared to last year, fewer employers believe today's graduates demonstrate the same level of professionalism as previous generations, highlighting a growing gap in workplace readiness. Global talent flows are being redrawn: Employers in Europe and Asia are becoming more open to hiring internationally mobile talent, while U.S. sponsorship has softened in recent years. Meanwhile, one-third of U.S. employers plan to hire international talent for positions outside the country, signaling that global career opportunities continue to expand even as talent migration patterns evolve.

Employers in Europe and Asia are becoming more open to hiring internationally mobile talent, while U.S. sponsorship has softened in recent years. Meanwhile, one-third of U.S. employers plan to hire international talent for positions outside the country, signaling that global career opportunities continue to expand even as talent migration patterns evolve. The degree premium persists: In the United States, MBA graduates continue to earn higher starting salaries than comparable direct-from-industry hires, while business master's graduates maintain a salary advantage over bachelor's degree holders.

About Corporate Recruiters Survey

Since 2002, the Corporate Recruiters Survey has provided the world's graduate business schools and employers with data and insights to understand current trends in skill demand, hiring, compensation, and perceptions of MBA and business master's graduates. GMAC conducted this year's survey, together with survey partners CSEA and European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD), from January to May 2026. To learn more about other key findings from GMAC's 2026 Corporate Recruiters Survey, please visit gmac.com.

About GMAC

GMAC is a global nonprofit association of leading graduate business schools committed to connecting future business leaders with educational opportunities and advancing graduate management education worldwide. Through assessments, research, events, and recruitment solutions, we provide the tools and information necessary for schools and candidates to discover and evaluate each other. Based in the United States with teams in China, India, and the United Kingdom, GMAC serves more than 17 million visitors each year across its digital platforms.

SOURCE Graduate Management Admission Council