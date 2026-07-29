GNW Consulting Marks Strong First Half of 2026 with GEO Research Launch, Product Innovation, and Continued Growth

New research, product innovation, and accelerating demand for GEO and AI solutions drive strong first-half growth

GILBERT, Ariz., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GNW Consulting, the MarTech-driven strategic marketing operations agency that guides companies through the implementation, integration, and optimization of marketing technology, today announced key milestones from the first half of 2026, including the launch of industry-leading Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) research, the introduction of Leo, a proprietary GEO application tool for B2B LLM placement, significant business growth, and continued investment in operational innovation.

During the first six months of the year, GNW Consulting expanded its GEO practice through new client engagements and launched several initiatives designed to help B2B organizations adapt to changing search and content discovery behaviors. The company continued its strong business momentum, with midyear revenue approaching the total generated in all of 2025 and the business on pace for one of its strongest years to date.

Original Research Highlights Growing GEO Adoption

The company also released a 2026 State of GEO in B2B Marketing in partnership with Demand Metric, one of the largest benchmark studies focused on GEO adoption and performance. The report, based on responses from B2B marketing and revenue leaders, found that 92% of organizations are already experimenting with or operationalizing GEO, while 78% of those investing in GEO report measurable return on investment.

"The organizations seeing the strongest results aren't treating AI or GEO as standalone initiatives," said Andrea Lechner-Becker, chief strategy officer at GNW Consulting. "They're aligning strategy, technology, content, and operations around how today's buyers actually discover information. That's where we've focused our work with clients, helping them build repeatable processes that improve visibility, accelerate execution, and create measurable business impact."

Leo Helps Organizations Scale GEO Efforts

GNW Consulting also introduced Leo, a proprietary application designed to help organizations operationalize GEO across their content programs. Built on a continually evolving methodology developed through client engagements and research findings, Leo helps teams create, optimize, and publish content using a consistent framework designed to improve discoverability in generative search environments.

The application combines GNW Consulting's GEO playbook with company-specific signals and content optimization workflows, allowing marketing teams to apply best practices consistently while adapting to evolving search behaviors.

"As a small go-to-market team, GNW has been a lifesaver," said Josh Wagner, chief revenue officer of PeerLogic. "Their approach is grounded in a buyer-first strategy, and their tools help us get to market faster than I ever imagined. Leo helps us publish directly to Webflow. Long gone are the days of reformatting content only to find it missing the technical elements needed to show up in LLMs, Google's AI Overviews, and classic SEO. Thanks to GNW, we've gone from practically invisible in LLMs to sourcing and closing deals from them."

GTM Orchestration Framework Continues to Guide Client Success

As organizations navigate AI adoption, changing buyer behavior, and increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable outcomes, GNW Consulting continued applying its GTM Orchestration Framework to help clients align strategy, technology, data, and execution across marketing and revenue teams.

"The first half of this year reflects the work our team has invested in building new capabilities for our clients," said Raja Walia, founder and chief executive officer of GNW Consulting. "Whether through our research, systems, or consulting services, our focus has always been the same: helping organizations leverage technology to achieve business goals. We're already building on this momentum in the second half of the year."

For more information about GNW Consulting, visit https://gnwconsulting.com/.

About GNW Consulting

GNW consulting is MarTech-Driven Strategic Operations Agency that guides companies through implementation, integration, and optimization of marketing technology. The company helps organizations build scalable revenue operations, modernize marketing infrastructure, and improve performance through technology, process, and data strategy. To learn more, visit https://gnwconsulting.com/.

SOURCE GNW Consulting