GNW Consulting Closes Breakout Year, Doubling Team and Debuting Enterprise AI Readiness Offering

GILBERT, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GNW Consulting , the Martech-Driven Strategic Operations Agency, is closing out 2025 with meaningful progress in several core areas. The company saw strong revenue growth and expanded its team from 10 to more than 20 employees. Throughout the year, GNW focused on sharpening its internal operations. The team introduced updated training, adjusted several delivery processes to improve consistency, and added selective automation that helps new consultants get up to speed more quickly while supporting a smoother client experience.

"This year challenged us to think differently about scale," says Raja Walia, founder and chief executive officer of GNW Consulting. "Growing the team was important, but the real work happened behind the scenes. We concentrated on strengthening our processes, creating more predictable workflows, and making sure every new consultant steps into the role with the clarity and support they need to perform at a high level."

AI-Driven Efficiency Gains a Stronger Role Inside GNW

GNW also made measured advancements in the way it applies AI across its internal operations. One of the most meaningful additions was an onboarding agent, built in-house with custom technology. The agent guides new hires through early training and shortens the amount of time they need to become productive in their roles.

GNW also introduced a second internal agent that enables consultants to understand active accounts quickly, select their preferred communication style or language, and receive fast answers to account-specific questions. These innovations have supported the agency's rapid growth while maintaining a high bar for quality and operational excellence.

GNW Introduces Its AI Readiness Framework for 2026

As more companies push to bring AI into everyday work, GNW has launched a new service to help organizations move from early interest to real adoption. The firm has expanded its team with operators who have a track record of designing practical AI processes, coordinating teams through change, and structuring AI so it becomes part of daily execution, not disruption. This new offering helps businesses apply AI in a grounded, secure, and searchable way across marketing and revenue operations without being tied to one platform or rigid solution.

Drawing on insights from a year spent analyzing where companies struggle most with AI adoption, GNW developed a four-part AI Readiness Framework that guides organizations through:

AI Readiness – Understanding organizational maturity, needs, risks, and opportunities. AI Organizational Integration – Identifying where AI should fit within processes, teams, and governance structures. Implementation – Designing and deploying AI solutions that solve real, defined problems, not just adopting tools for the sake of novelty. Adoption & Change Management – Ensuring long-term usage, training, and measurable business outcomes.

"Talking about AI isn't enough anymore; companies have to be able to use it strategically," said Andrea Lechner-Becker, chief strategy officer at GNW. "Our focus heading into 2026 is helping organizations move past experimentation to real, scalable impact. This framework gives them a clear starting point and a structured pathway forward."

Positioned for a Transformative 2026

With new leadership, expanded AI capabilities, and a maturing team, GNW is poised for another year of strong momentum. The company plans to deepen its investments in consultant development, broaden its AI-enabled services, and continue empowering clients to integrate, optimize, and operationalize marketing and revenue technologies with confidence.

To learn more about GNW's services, please visit https://gnwconsulting.com/about/packages-offerings/ .

About GNW Consulting

GNW Consulting is a strategic marketing operations agency that guides companies through implementation, integration and optimization of marketing technology. Since its founding, the company has become known for going beyond implementation to integrating and optimizing MarTech stacks regardless of industry.

