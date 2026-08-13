Go Mini's Reports Strong Franchise Development Momentum in First Half of 2026

Portable Storage Franchise Signs Five New Agreements, Opens Five Locations, and Expands into New Markets

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Mini's, the portable storage franchise that offers containers for moving, storage, renovation, and restoration needs, is reporting steady franchise development momentum through the first half of 2026, highlighted by five new franchise agreements, five new location openings, and continued expansion into new markets across the country.

The brand continued to add franchise locations in the first half of the year, with its growth coming from existing franchisees adding additional territories across 41 U.S. states. Systemwide sales are up compared to the same period last year, continuing a pattern of steady, sustainable growth for the brand. Its franchisees are also ordering additional container inventory to ensure they can meet the rising demand, especially for their best in class 20-foot container.

Prioritizing Quality Growth Over Rapid Expansion

Under the leadership of CEO and President, Chris Walls, the brand has placed a growing emphasis on attracting high-quality franchisee candidates and multi-unit growth with their most successful franchisees rather than simply adding locations. That approach has shaped the brand's development strategy through the first half of 2026, as Go Mini's continues to prioritize partners who can strengthen market density and deliver a strong customer experience in both existing and new territories.

"Our goal has never been to just put pins on a map," said Walls. "We want to partner with the highest-quality franchisees who are committed to serving their customers well and building strong, sustainable businesses. That focus on quality over speed is what continues to strengthen our system, both in the markets where we've operated for years and in the new markets we're entering."

Expanding Into Key Growth Markets

In 2026, Go Mini's continued to grow its national footprint through strategic development in key growth markets, including new locations in both Charlotte and Wilmington, North Carolina as well as Dallas, Texas. These openings build on the brand's continued presence across North America and reflect ongoing demand for portable storage solutions in both established and emerging markets.

Go Mini's also continues to see growth from experienced, multi-unit franchise operators. Many of the brand's multi-location owners are reinvesting in their businesses by adding territories and entering new markets, which remains one of the brand's biggest drivers of territory growth.

"Some of our strongest growth comes from franchisees who already know the business and want to expand," said Walls. "When experienced operators reinvest in additional territories, it's a sign that the model works and that our support systems are helping them succeed. That kind of confidence from within our own system is one of the best indicators of where the brand is headed."

Looking ahead to the second half of 2026, Go Mini's plans to continue building on this momentum, pursuing new franchise partners in strategic growth markets while supporting existing owners as they expand their footprints.

For more information about the Go Mini's franchise opportunity, visit: GoMinisFranchise.com.

About Go Mini's

Founded in 2002, Go Mini's® is one of North America's fastest-growing portable storage and moving companies, with locations across 42 U.S. states as well as Canada and Mexico. In 2012, the brand transitioned to a franchise model and has since expanded to 114 outlets across the continent.

Go Mini's is committed to delivering convenient, flexible storage solutions backed by exceptional customer service. The brand has earned national recognition, including being named a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review and ranking #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of Top New Franchises. Most recently, Go Mini's Franchising, LLC was named a Top Franchise for 2026 by Franchise Business Review and nominated for "Best Storage Container Company of 2026" by Newsweek.

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Learn more at GoMinis.com.

Contact: Cole Koretos, Franchise Elevator, [email protected]

SOURCE Go Mini's