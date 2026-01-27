Go Mini's Continues Into 2026 With Accelerated Growth, Strategic Partnerships, and a Stronger National Presence

Mobile Storage Franchise Builds on 2025 to Expand Services, Markets, and Franchisee Opportunity

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Mini's , the portable storage franchise that offers containers for moving, storage, renovation, and restoration needs, finished a high-impact year marked by expansion, innovation, and rising demand. Go Mini's is capitalizing on the momentum generated in 2025, setting its sights on aggressive yet intentional growth driven by new franchise openings, expanded services, and strategic industry partnerships.

Demand for flexible, mobile storage solutions continues to surge across residential, commercial, and restoration markets, and Go Mini's is positioning itself at the center of that demand by scaling smarter, strengthening franchisee support, and deepening its national footprint.

Growth and Expansion

Throughout 2025, Go Mini's expanded into key markets including Myrtle Beach, SC, Waco, TX, Nashville, TN, and Hartford, CT, while continuing to strengthen its presence in established territories such as Dallas and Southern New England. These additions reinforced the brand's ability to thrive in both fast-growing metros and underserved regions alike.

Heading into 2026, Go Mini's is prioritizing expansion across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the Gulf Coast, and high-potential states like Montana and Minnesota, where white space is available. Additional growth opportunities are being evaluated in Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego, and select Northeast markets as the brand continues its measured, franchisee-first development strategy.

"Our growth isn't about planting flags as fast as possible," said Chris Walls, CEO and President of Go Mini's. "It's about building strong operators in the right markets and giving them the tools to win long-term. That mindset is exactly what's driving our confidence as we move into 2026."

Expanded Services and Powerful Partnerships

One of the brand's most significant advancements has been the rapid expansion of Go Mini's Miles, its long-distance moving service. Over the course of 2025, the program more than doubled in active territories, dramatically increasing Go Mini's ability to serve customers across state lines while opening new revenue opportunities for franchisees.

Go Mini's also expanded its reach through strategic partnerships with PuroClean and College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving, aligning the brand with trusted leaders in restoration and moving services. These partnerships strengthen Go Mini's referral network and reinforce its role as a go-to storage solution during moves, renovations, and property recovery projects.

Behind the scenes, continued enhancements to the brand's proprietary GM1 operating system and CRM platform have improved operational efficiency, customer communication, and scalability across the franchise system.

Franchisee Momentum and Industry Recognition

Go Mini's commitment to franchisee success continues to earn recognition. The brand was named a Top 200 Franchise by Franchise Business Review, based entirely on independent franchisee satisfaction data, and is currently in the running for a Newsweek's Best Container award, underscoring its growing reputation within the industry.

High engagement at regional meetings, rising satisfaction scores, and increased collaboration across the network have further solidified Go Mini's culture as it heads into the new year.

A Franchise Model Built for 2026

Go Mini's offers franchisees a streamlined, low-overhead business model with no retail space required, protected territories, minimal staffing needs, and a scalable path for growth. Franchise owners benefit from comprehensive training, ongoing operational support, and a proven system designed to perform in a wide range of markets.

"The strength of the Go Mini's brand today is the result of years of intentional decisions around operations, support, and franchisee alignment," said Chris Walls, CEO and President of Go Mini's. "As we look ahead, we see a significant opportunity for the next wave of franchise owners to grow with us, entering a system that's proven, well-supported, and positioned for long-term success."

The brand is actively seeking entrepreneurial franchise partners who value flexibility, community connection, and the opportunity to grow alongside a nationally recognized brand.

For more information on franchising with Go Mini's, visit: https://www.gominisfranchise.com

About Go Mini's

Founded in 2002, Go Mini's® has become one of the fastest-growing portable storage and moving companies in North America with locations in 41 states in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In 2012, the brand converted into a franchise model and now has 114 sold franchises within the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Go Mini's is proud to have been recognized by Franchise Business Review as a Top Franchise in 2017, as well as being ranked 16th by Entrepreneur Magazine in their list of 2017's Top New Franchises. Go Mini's Franchising LLC. was recently named a Top Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review. Got a Project? Get a Mini. For more information, please go to https://www.gominis.com/ .

