Go2Latam Becomes First Distributor of Jet Global Solutions in Latin America Bringing Increased Business Analytics and ERP Mobility to the Region

PORTLAND, Ore., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Global announces the signing of a distribution deal with Go2Latam, which helps to bring business intelligence, reporting, and budgeting solutions to Microsoft Dynamics ERP users in Latin America.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner and the preferred Microsoft ISV for Dynamics 365 Business Central in Latin America, Go2Latam is highly focused on helping their partners and customers make the transition from Dynamics NAV or Dynamics GP to Business Central.

"Migrating data is a major roadblock to moving ERP systems," says Manuel Fernandez, General Director at Go2Latam. "We know that many of our customers and partners struggle with the cost and complexity of migrating old, transactional data from their NAV or GP system to Business Central. It's what holds a lot of them back. We concentrate on helping companies meet the highest level of compliance in tax, accounting, and reporting, and that can only be done with expertise and effective solutions. We want to bring more companies to the countries in Latin America; this partnership will help drive competitive advantage across the region by increasing our ability to help businesses here thrive while attracting additional locations or subsidiaries to our area. Additionally, for companies with a multinational or transnational presence, this increases our ability to facilitate the fiscal localizations necessary, which is our main focus in every engagement."

The move to the cloud has been underway for some time in many places, with Microsoft first making the push to cloud-first, mobile-first in 2016.

However, challenges remain. For businesses to migrate to a cloud solution, from Microsoft Dynamics GP or NAV to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, there is transactional data, historical data and financial reports to move, as well as multiple databases and localizations to consider. What starts as a simple upgrade project can quickly turn complex, timely, and expensive if the right solutions and techniques are not leveraged throughout the process, especially when you're looking at multi-country deployments with different regulations.

"With Jet Global's solutions, businesses with a presence in Latin America are going to have a way easier time moving their operations to the cloud," says Juan Carlos Colet, General Manager, Jet Global Spain, Italy and Portugal. "This agreement is going to help Microsoft Dynamics customers migrate to Business Central faster, and with less cost. With all of their reports and transactional data managed by PowerBI and the Jet Global products, there is no need to normalize data or move historical transactions. Further, with Go2Latam's knowledge of fiscal localizations coupled with Jet Global, businesses eliminate many risks in migration and business operations in general. This also greatly increases opportunities for businesses that want to expand to Latin America."

As the first Jet Global distributor in Latin America, Go2Latam is helping reach all Microsoft Dynamics partners and customers in the region. The long term goal is to build up the channel, creating a simple and effective structure for serving all the countries in Latin America. With their extensive knowledge and focus on fiscal localizations for Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics NAV, and Dynamics GP, Go2Latam plans to expand the presence of business intelligence and reporting solutions for their 40+ partners to offer to their end customers, in their native language. This will also increase the rate of new business or operational expansion from outside Latin America, into the region.

About Jet Global

Jet Global enables productive decisions at the speed of business through instant, direct access to underlying ERP data without the need for technical resources or database expertise for users of Microsoft Dynamics NAV, GP, AX, 365 Business Central and 365 Finance & Operations. Over 14,201 companies and 219,150 users in 94 countries rely on Jet Global every day for flexible reporting, fast analytics and controlled budgeting.

At Jet Global, we ensure that your data is always yours to access.

Learn more about Jet Global at www.jetglobal.com

About Go2Latam

Go2Latam is an international business consultancy with a mission to help businesses thrive in Latin America. Having developed localizations for Mexico, Peru, Columbia, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Panama, and Costa Rica, where Microsoft falls short of offering an official solution to local taxation, Go2Latam allows businesses to achieve the highest degree of compliance in accounting, tax and operational performance. With over 40 partners and counting, Go2Latam are experts in international expansion to Latin America.

Learn more about Go2Latam at https://www.go2latam.com

SOURCE Jet Global

Related Links

http://www.jetglobal.com

