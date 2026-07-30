GoDaddy Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

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GoDaddy Inc.

Jul 30, 2026, 16:07 ET

TEMPE, Ariz., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) today reported second quarter 2026 financial results. To view the earnings release, earnings presentation and prepared remarks, please access the company's Investor Relations website at https://aboutus.godaddy.net/investor-relations/financials.

GoDaddy management will host a live webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, which will be available on GoDaddy's Investor Relations website. To participate, please register here.

Following the webcast's completion, a recording will be available on GoDaddy's Investor Relations website.

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

© 2026 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.

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