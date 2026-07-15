GoDaddy Reimagines the Domain Experience for Developers

Developer Platform accelerates AI-powered building with new end-to-end domain lifecycle offering

TEMPE, Ariz., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY), the world's largest domain registrar, announced the launch of the GoDaddy Developer Platform, a developer offering designed for a world where AI agents, coding assistants and automated workflows are increasingly doing the work of getting a business online.

AI coding tools already help developers build websites and applications, but finding, registering and configuring a domain still requires users to leave their development environment, visit a registrar website and complete several steps manually.

The GoDaddy Developer Platform brings these steps together into a single workflow leveraging the tools developers already use including terminals, coding assistants and AI chat experiences. This means developers can complete key domain tasks without switching to a browser.

"AI is fundamentally changing how software is created and the infrastructure behind the internet has to evolve with it," said Travis Muhlestein, chief technology officer of product AI at GoDaddy. "Our Developer Platform now connects GoDaddy domain services directly into developer tools, giving our customers, whether they have one domain or thousands, the ability to complete the entire domain lifecycle. The result is faster domain search, purchase and configuration – going from idea to a live online presence in minutes."

A Platform Designed for Developers and AI Agents

The GoDaddy Developer Platform includes:

New domain APIs – Programmatic access to domain search and name suggestions, availability and account-specific pricing, purchase, DNS configuration and domain management through a single platform

– Programmatic access to domain search and name suggestions, availability and account-specific pricing, purchase, DNS configuration and domain management through a single platform Modern authentication – Scoped open authorization (OAuth) tokens that let developers grant AI agents precisely the access they need and nothing more

– Scoped open authorization (OAuth) tokens that let developers grant AI agents precisely the access they need and nothing more Agent-safe execution – Built-in scoped permissions, explicit price confirmation before any purchase, and confirmation flows for irreversible actions so that buying authority is designed to remain with the developer or account owner

– Built-in scoped permissions, explicit price confirmation before any purchase, and confirmation flows for irreversible actions so that buying authority is designed to remain with the developer or account owner New command-line interface (CLI) – Brings the full platform to the command line, built for developers in a terminal and the AI coding agents that increasingly work alongside them

– Brings the full platform to the command line, built for developers in a terminal and the AI coding agents that increasingly work alongside them Rebuilt developer portal – Open access to LLM-optimized documentation, CLI downloads and guided onboarding designed to get developers from sign-up to a successful API call in minutes

Today's launch of GoDaddy's Developer Platform is focused on the end-to-end domain lifecycle but marks a new chapter for anyone managing domains at scale. The reimagined platform is designed for individual developers, web designers, agencies, domain investors and resellers that build on behalf of clients or automate repetitive work.

"GoDaddy's Developer Platform is built for the next generation of builders," said Muhlestein.

Future platform phases may expand into investor workflows, aftermarket APIs, automated domain repair, bulk operations, reseller tooling and additional GoDaddy product APIs.

The free GoDaddy Developer Platform is available now to users across the globe. Existing customers using legacy APIs can continue to use those without disruption but also have the ability to switch to the new beta at any time.

To experience the GoDaddy Developer Platform and to learn more, visit us.godaddy/developer-platform.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.