GoDaddy Inc. to Present at Citi's Global TMT Conference and the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

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GoDaddy Inc.

Aug 26, 2026, 09:00 ET

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) Chief Financial Officer Mark McCaffrey will present at Citi's Global TMT Conference in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026 at 12:35 p.m. ET / 9:35 a.m. PT. Mark will also present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 at 11:50 a.m. ET / 8:50 a.m. PT.

Register for the live audio webcasts on GoDaddy's Investor Relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net, where audio replays will also be available following the events.

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. Airo®, the company's agentic operating system for small businesses, helps entrepreneurs get their idea online, run their business day-to-day and grow through an integrated identity, presence and commerce experience. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

© 2026 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.

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