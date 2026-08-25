GOFO Expands Its Dallas Central Primary Hub, Raising Daily Capacity to 800,000 Parcels, With a Nationwide Network Upgrade Set for Completion Ahead of Peak Season

The ceremony opened with remarks from Ron Jansen, GOFO's chief commercial officer for North America, and a keynote from Vincent D'Amato, its chief sales officer for North America. They were then joined for the ribbon-cutting by Sam Li from TikTok; Michelle Harris, CEO of Our Serviceworks; and Zak Jones, CEO of ShipSquared. The event closed with guided tours of the facility and the new sorter.

The Dallas hub has added about 200,000 square feet of new space, along with a large-scale double-deck cross-belt sorter, lifting the hub's sorting speed to 45,000 parcels per hour across its systems. The new sortation system doubles the hub's daily capacity, from about 400,000 parcels to 800,000.

The upgrade is one of the milestones under GOFO's 2026 North American expansion plan, announced in April. The Dallas hub joins the New Jersey Super Hub in the East and the Los Angeles Super Hub in the West to form the three anchors of GOFO's U.S. network.

Geography as an Advantage: Dallas Becomes the Pivot Between the Coasts

GOFO, founded in 2023, began operating in Dallas in October 2024 and opened its Houston hub in September 2025. With the new facility and the automation upgrade now live, Dallas becomes GOFO's strategic hub for the central U.S. For a national network, a central hub is about more than added capacity: it changes how the whole network connects.

Located in the center of the country, the Dallas hub allows GOFO to strengthen the link between its East and West Coast networks while raising regional handling capacity across the central and southern U.S. For core markets such as Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, shorter linehaul lanes support more efficient transfers and more consistent transit times. For longer hauls, the hub's central location breaks coast-to-coast runs into shorter legs, letting the network add volume without adding transit time.

"This facility is the centerpiece of our Texas growth," said Ron Jansen, GOFO's chief commercial officer for North America. "With this hub in place, we now reach over 90% of the population in Texas, making Texas the state with the highest coverage across our entire network. Our approach has stayed very simple: stay laser-focused on strategic execution, keep building, keep grinding, and let our service levels speak for themselves. At the end of the day, making our customers happy is our ultimate benchmark."

Automated Sortation System Goes Live: Sorting at 45,000 Parcels per Hour

At the center of the Dallas upgrade is the double-deck cross-belt sorter now running at the new facility. The new site spans about 200,000 square feet and has 42 dock doors. The sorter integrates six-sided barcode scanning, dynamic weighing and dimensioning to create a complete data record for every parcel, is rated for 99.99% sortation accuracy and handles the full mix of e-commerce parcels, from cartons and poly bags to foam containers and padded mailers, across a wide range of sizes and weights.

The new system gives GOFO the capacity to take on peak-season volume growth across the central U.S. Beyond speed, GOFO's continued investment in automation targets fewer touches per parcel, shorter dwell time inside the facility and headroom for network growth.

ATLAS: Turning Throughput Into Reliability

Beyond the equipment itself, GOFO continues to strengthen the intelligent operating layer behind its hub network. The Dallas hub's automation runs alongside GOFO ATLAS, the company's intelligent operations platform. Built as an end-to-end platform integrating order management and transportation management systems, ATLAS provides unified visibility across the delivery lifecycle through multi-layer operational dashboards spanning headquarters, hubs, stations and delivery service partners, and embeds intelligent decision-making, dispatch orchestration and routing optimization into day-to-day execution.

At the hub level, ATLAS draws on live scan and network data to continuously update parcel locations and routing and applies predictive analytics to flag potential capacity risks in advance, providing on-site operations teams with decision support.

At GOFO, automation and intelligent operations are two parts of a single operating model built for scale: automation increases handling capacity, and intelligent operations maintain consistent visibility, decision-making and execution as that capacity grows. As the network expands, this capability will become an important foundation for replicating the same approach network-wide.

What It Means for Shippers and Partners

For e-commerce platforms, brands, third-party logistics providers and fulfillment partners, stronger capacity in the central U.S. means inventory can sit closer to core consumer markets and parcels can begin the final mile closer to the customer, cutting linehaul miles and making nationwide transit times more predictable. Greater hub capacity also gives GOFO's delivery service partners and drivers a steadier business base as the network scales.

GOFO's parcel volume typically runs 50% or more above normal weekly levels during the stretch between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Dallas expansion was completed ahead of that window, giving GOFO added capacity to absorb the surge across the central U.S. rather than adding facilities mid-season. Instead of pricing for the surge, the company has kept building capacity to carry it, and continues its policy of no peak-season surcharges.

"Automation gives us throughput; ATLAS is what turns that throughput into reliability our shippers can plan around," said Vincent D'Amato, GOFO's chief sales officer for North America. "Dallas is a milestone, not a finish line. We will keep adding capacity where our shippers' volume is growing."

Ahead of Peak Season: Capacity Rising Across the U.S. Network

Capacity upgrades at GOFO's three U.S. anchor hubs are all complete ahead of peak season. Alongside Dallas, the New Jersey Super Hub expanded to 800,000 square feet this year, with a combined sorting speed of 100,000 parcels per hour across its systems; the Los Angeles Super Hub expanded to 750,000 square feet, with a combined sorting speed of 90,000 parcels per hour. Each has a daily capacity of more than 1 million parcels.

In April, under its 2026 North American expansion plan, GOFO committed to upgrading automation and network intelligence at 13 primary and secondary hubs nationwide, targeting an operating range of roughly 20,000 to 45,000 parcels per hour, with Dallas at the top of that range. That program is underway and on track to be completed ahead of peak season. A large-scale sorter is now being installed at the Houston hub and is due to enter service before peak season, giving GOFO two automated hubs in the state and more handling capacity across the central U.S.

During the 2025 peak season, GOFO's U.S. network reached a single-day sortation peak of more than 3 million parcels. Once the nationwide rollout is complete, GOFO is targeting a doubling of that figure this year. Together, the three hubs give GOFO more handling headroom for parcel flows between the coasts and the central U.S., and a stronger ability to absorb peak volumes and shift capacity between regions. The Dallas upgrade is part of GOFO's ongoing investment in its U.S. network, intended to support peak-season operations and the next stage of growth.

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About GOFO

GOFO is a technology-driven global last-mile delivery carrier serving merchants and consumers across the United States. Founded in August 2023 in Los Angeles and guided by the brand philosophy Drive Efficiency, Deliver Trust, GOFO combines advanced technology with localized operations to deliver precise, reliable and scalable delivery solutions. Operating across 47 states through 300+ hubs and stations, covering more than 12,000 ZIP codes and reaching over 75% of the U.S. population, GOFO provides high-performance last-mile delivery supported by automated sortation, intelligent routing and disciplined operational execution. GOFO's service portfolio includes GOFO Parcel and GOFO Ground, supporting fast parcel delivery, cost-effective nationwide coverage and the handling of heavyweight or complex shipments. More information is available at gofo.com.

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