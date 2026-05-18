GOFO Outlines Plan to Tighten U.S. Nationwide Delivery Standard to 1-5 Calendar Days Ahead of 2026 Peak Season

In Zones 1 and 2, GOFO already achieves 99% 2-day delivery performance and 55%-plus next-day performance; nationwide upgrade powered by linehaul, sortation, and network intelligence improvements — within GOFO's no-fee-increase commitment for 2026

2026 Service-Time Upgrade Plan Highlights

Nationwide delivery standard advancing from 1–7 calendar days to 1–5 calendar days end-to-end, with full implementation scheduled ahead of the 2026 peak season

99% 2-day delivery performance and 55%-plus next-day performance already achieved in GOFO's short-haul service zones (Zones 1 and 2), positioning GOFO at parity with leading regional carriers in major U.S. metropolitan markets

80% of linehaul lanes consistently meeting scheduled transit-time targets, supporting more reliable arrival times across the network

Time-driven backward planning anchored on delivery scan and station arrival milestones, with early dispatch once minimum load thresholds are met

Expanded automated sortation across the hub-and-station network, lifting throughput per unit time and shortening dwell time

Real-time dispatch-and-arrival monitoring and exception early warning through the GOFO ATLAS intelligent platform

New standard will apply to GOFO Parcel, delivered within GOFO's no-fee-increase commitment for 2026

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOFO, a U.S.-based, technology-driven last-mile delivery network serving merchants and consumers nationwide, today outlined a network-wide efficiency program to tighten its U.S. nationwide delivery standard from 1–7 calendar days to 1–5 calendar days end-to-end, with full implementation scheduled ahead of the 2026 peak season. In its short-haul service zones (Zones 1 and 2), the program already achieves 99% 2-day delivery performance and more than 55% next-day performance — bringing GOFO's near-network reliability into line with leading regional last-mile carriers in major U.S. metropolitan markets. The program is built on a time-driven planning model that works backward from delivery scan and station arrival milestones to define dispatch windows, sortation cutoffs, and transit operations across the entire network.

GOFO outlines plan to advance its U.S. nationwide delivery standard from 1–7 to 1–5 calendar days, with full network implementation scheduled ahead of the 2026 peak season.

The program represents a coordinated upgrade across three layers — linehaul and network, hub and station operations, and the GOFO ATLAS intelligent platform — designed to make faster, more predictable transit times a year-round delivery commitment for U.S. shippers.

Near-Network Performance: 99% 2-Day, 55%-Plus Next-Day in Zones 1 and 2.

In GOFO's short-haul service zones — where origin and destination sit within the same regional service footprint — 99% of GOFO Parcel shipments now reach the consignee within two calendar days, and more than 55% within one calendar day. The figures reflect both the density of GOFO's hub-and-station footprint in major U.S. metropolitan markets and the operational discipline applied across linehaul scheduling, hub execution, and network intelligence. For shippers concentrated in major metro corridors, this places GOFO's short-haul delivery commitment alongside the fastest regional last-mile carriers in the U.S.

Linehaul Discipline and Network Capability Enablement.

GOFO has implemented unified transit-time targets across its linehaul network, with 80% of lanes consistently meeting scheduled arrival benchmarks. Dispatch schedules are anchored on arrival-time targets — shipments meeting minimum load thresholds release early instead of waiting for fixed departure slots. Staggered dispatching, balanced capacity utilization, and dual-driver operations help align vehicle and driver utilization with operational cycles, so linehaul performance consistently meets the time budget the rest of the network is engineered around.

Warehouse Operations Capability Enhancement & Standardized Execution.

Inside GOFO's hub-and-station network, expanded automated sortation has replaced significant volumes of manual sorting, lifting throughput per unit time. Workforce scheduling is aligned with operational cycles, with optimized staffing during peaks and tighter control during off-peaks. Standardized scanning, loading, unloading, and sorting procedures have shortened dwell time after linehaul arrival, allowing the network to translate linehaul transit-time gains directly into faster last-mile execution.

Intelligent Systems and Digital Capability Enablement.

The GOFO ATLAS platform dynamically calculates transit times from delivery scan and arrival milestones, generating dispatch timing, cutoff windows, and transit operations across the end-to-end network. The platform continuously compares dynamic and static routing scenarios and reroutes shipments based on transit time, cost, and exception conditions. Standardized scanning at loading, unloading, sorting, and clearance nodes feeds a single visibility layer, with real-time dispatch-and-arrival deviation monitoring and early warning for transit risk — giving operations the data to act on exceptions before they reach the consignee.

"Speed matters, but in this market shippers also need predictable transit times and consistent unit economics," said Vincent D'Amato, Chief Sales Officer, U.S., GOFO. "By tightening our nationwide standard to 1–5 calendar days for full implementation ahead of peak — while already achieving 99% 2-day performance in our short-haul zones and 55%-plus next-day on top of that — we're giving customers a delivery commitment they can build inventory and customer-experience strategies around. And we're doing it within our no-fee-increase commitment for 2026. That's how we operationalize Drive Efficiency, Deliver Trust."

Looking Ahead.

With full network implementation scheduled ahead of peak, GOFO is establishing the 1–5 calendar day delivery standard as a year-round operating baseline rather than a seasonal effort. The company will continue investing in technology, network capacity, and peak-season operations as long-term foundations for transit time, cost, and quality.

About GOFO

GOFO is a U.S.-based, technology-driven last-mile logistics network serving merchants and consumers across the United States. Founded in 2023 and guided by the brand philosophy Drive Efficiency, Deliver Trust, GOFO combines advanced technology with localized operations to deliver precise, reliable, and scalable delivery solutions. Operating across 47 states through 140+ hubs and stations, covering more than 9,200 ZIP Codes and reaching over 70% of the U.S. population, GOFO provides high-performance last-mile delivery supported by automated sortation, intelligent routing, and disciplined operational execution. GOFO's service portfolio includes GOFO Parcel, GOFO Economy, and GOFO Ground, supporting fast parcel delivery, cost-effective nationwide coverage, and heavyweight or complex shipments. More information is available at gofo.com.

Media Kit

High-resolution images, logos, fact sheets, and brand assets are available at: GOFO Media Kit

Media Contact

Charlotte Z. Public Relations, GOFO [email protected]

SOURCE GOFO