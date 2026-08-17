GOGov Awarded the 2026 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - GOGov, a leading government technology platform that helps municipalities modernize citizen services, announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, the prestigious annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

GOGov ranked Top 100 among government services companies nationwide.

Additionally, placing No. 2807 on the overall list and ranked No. 244 among NY Tri-State-area companies.

The recognition comes on the heels of a breakout year for GOGov. In 2025, the company launched more than 130 new community platforms, averaging over three per week, grew its client base to over 600 government agencies, and expanded its team by more than 20%. GOGov also broadened its footprint into three new verticals, with notable partnerships including the City of Colorado Springs, the City of Chattanooga, and a collaboration with the New York State Department of Transportation on the I-81 Viaduct Project.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is a huge validation of the work our team has put in over the past few years," said Daryl Blowes, CEO of GOGov. "This ranking reflects the trust that hundreds of local governments have placed in GOGov, and it fuels our momentum as we keep building the tools that make government simpler for citizens and staff alike."

"The Inc. 5000 has always celebrated entrepreneurs who see opportunity where others see obstacles," said Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc.

About GOGov

GOGov is a Long Island-based software company modernizing local government operations. The company provides municipalities with integrated solutions including Citizen Requests Management (CRM/311), Code Enforcement, Online Permitting and Licensing, Citizen Notifications, and branded mobile applications designed to enhance community engagement and streamline administrative operations. GOGov's mission is to make government simple for citizens and the people who manage it. Learn more at gogovapps.com.

About the 2026 Inc. 5000

Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies, spotlighting the country's most dynamic independent businesses. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2025, founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022, with at least $100,000 in 2022 revenue and $2 million in 2025. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. More at inc.com/inc5000.

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SOURCE GOGov