Gol Announces Leadership Changes: Appoints André Fehlauer as new CEO and Albert Perez as President and COO

SAO PAULO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gol Linhas Aéreas -part of the Abra Group, a leading air transport group in Latin America- today announced changes to its leadership.

Having led a significant transformation phase at the airline, Celso Ferrer has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 31, 2026, to pursue a new professional opportunity. André Fehlauer will join the Company as its Chief Executive Officer, effective September 2026. Albert Perez, currently Gol's Chief Operating Officer, will take on additional responsibilities as President and COO of the airline.

Over his more than 20 years at Gol, Celso held numerous key responsibilities. Most recently, as the airline's CEO since 2022, Celso was responsible for the restructuring process that strengthened the company's financial and operational position, while also leading its integration with Abra.

André Fehlauer returns to Gol, where he previously spent eight years as CEO of Smiles in Argentina and Brazil. In addition to his time at the airline, André's professional background includes his most recent role as CEO of Livelo, a leading Brazilian loyalty program, as well as positions at Citi and Credicard. André's appointment ensures continuity in Gol's vision and leadership, keeping the customer at the center of the airline's strategy as it enters its next phase of value creation, in synergy with the other airlines of the Abra Group.

Albert Perez joined Gol in early 2024, bringing more than two decades of aviation experience from leadership roles at Avianca, JetSMART, and Vueling. Over the past two years, he has played a pivotal role in strengthening GOL's operational performance, leading the redesign of key processes and embedding a culture of continuous improvement across the organization. These efforts have contributed to best-in-class operational metrics, including leading on-time performance statistics in Brazil and among Latin American airlines. In his new and expanded role as President and COO, he will continue to drive excellence in the airline's day-to-day operations, ensuring that Gol continues to deliver an efficient, best-in-class customer experience as it expands its domestic and international network.

Adrian Neuhauser, CEO of Abra Group

"On behalf of the Abra Group, I would like to thank Celso Ferrer for his leadership and contributions to Gol over more than two decades. As CEO, he played a pivotal role in guiding Gol through a transformative period and positioning the airline for its next phase of growth. His impact extends beyond business results, through the strong culture, teams, and leadership legacy he helped build.

We are pleased to welcome André Fehlauer as CEO and are proud to promote Albert to his newly expanded role. André's experience and deep knowledge of the business will ensure the strategic vision that, together with Albert's operational expertise, will support the Company's next phase of growth and value creation."

Celso Ferrer, CEO of GOL

"Over more than 20 years with this company, I have had the privilege of growing alongside extraordinary people, sharing challenges, overcoming difficult moments, and celebrating achievements that have shaped the history of Brazilian aviation.

We are concluding an important transformation cycle, strengthening our operations, our culture, and our position for the future. None of this would have been possible without the dedication, resilience, and passion of our Team of Eagles. I leave my position confident that the Company is experiencing one of the most promising moments in its history. I am certain that, under André Fehlauer's leadership, and with the exceptional talent of Albert and our teams, Gol will continue to grow, innovate, and connect people and dreams for many years to come."

About Abra Group

Abra is a leading air transportation company across Latin America that brings together the iconic Avianca and GOL airline brands, along with a strategic investment in Wamos Air, on a unified, pan-Latin American platform. The Company also encompasses leading loyalty programs (LifeMiles and Smiles) and robust cargo operations. In addition, Abra holds convertible debt representing a minority ownership interest in Sky Airline. Avianca, the second-oldest airline in the world, operates a fleet primarily comprised of A320 and B787 passenger aircraft, as well as cargo aircraft. GOL, one of Brazil's leading airlines, operates a fleet largely composed of B737 passenger aircraft. Wamos Air is a leading European provider of wide-body Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (ACMI) services, operating A330 passenger aircraft. Abra has approximately 30,000 employees and operates a fleet of more than 300 aircraft, with scheduled flights serving more than 25 countries and over 145 destinations. For more information, visit www.abragroup.net.

SOURCE Abra Group