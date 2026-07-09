Abra Group Mobilizes Pan-Latin American Airline Network to Support Earthquake Relief in Venezuela

Abra's Avianca and Gol operations delivered more than 125 tons of humanitarian aid to affected communities in Venezuela, including food, medicines, water, and essential supplies.

The airlines also transported rescue teams, medical brigades, and specialized personnel to support emergency response efforts

Avianca has continued to ensure connectivity with Venezuela, with two daily flights between Bogotá, Colombia and Valencia in Venezuela

Avianca's customers also contributed by donating more than 10 million LifeMiles to expand relief efforts, and Abra matched their contributions.

LONDON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the devastating earthquake that struck Venezuela on June 24, Abra Group mobilized Avianca and GOL to support coordinated humanitarian and emergency response efforts. These measures leveraged the Group's network and logistics capabilities to deliver humanitarian aid and to transport specialized teams involved in rescue and relief operations.

"At Abra Group, we stand in solidarity with the people of Venezuela during this difficult time. We have made our people and capabilities available to serve affected communities, helping to transport aid and specialized support teams where they are needed most. We are grateful for the commitment of our employees, who are working hand in hand with authorities and social organizations to support the emergency response. We are also thankful to the governments of countries throughout the region, to our customers, and to our strategic partners for their contribution to these efforts." said Adrián Neuhauser, CEO of Abra Group.

Avianca has transported nearly 120 tons of humanitarian aid to Venezuela, including food, medicine, water, hygiene kits, tents, clothing, pet supplies, and other essential items. The airline has also enabled travel for rescue teams, medical brigades, firefighters, and specialized emergency personnel, in coordination with regional authorities and social organizations, including a flight transporting humanitarian aid and support personnel arranged by the Government of El Salvador.

GOL, together with Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, deployed a humanitarian flight carrying six tons of medicines, including 350,000 doses of vaccines, to support those affected by the earthquake in Venezuela.

Avianca has temporarily launched a special operation between Bogotá -in Colombia- and Valencia in Venezuela, offering two daily flights, with preferential fares and flexible ticket policies, to help maintain connectivity until operations at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía are restored. Additionally, the LifeMiles loyalty program has engaged its customers in a donation campaign through its Banco de Millas, raising contributions of over 10 million miles. Abra Group will match these donations to further support the transport of rescue teams, medical personnel, and specialists.

Abra Group remains ready to assist in this ongoing crisis.

About Abra Group

Abra is a leading air transportation company across Latin America that brings together the iconic Avianca and GOL airline brands, along with a strategic investment in Wamos Air, on a unified, pan-Latin American platform. The Company also encompasses leading loyalty programs (LifeMiles and Smiles) and robust cargo operations. In addition, Abra holds convertible debt representing a minority ownership interest in Sky Airline. Avianca, the second-oldest airline in the world, operates a fleet primarily comprised of A320 and B787 passenger aircraft, as well as cargo aircraft. GOL, one of Brazil's leading airlines, operates a fleet largely composed of B737 passenger aircraft. Wamos Air is a leading European provider of wide-body Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (ACMI) services, operating A330 passenger aircraft. Abra has approximately 30,000 employees and operates a fleet of more than 300 aircraft, with scheduled flights serving more than 25 countries and over 145 destinations. For more information, visit www.abragroup.net.

SOURCE Abra Group