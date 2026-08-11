Golden Pet Brands Named 2026 Pet DTC Company of the Year In 8th Annual Pet Innovation Awards

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete and Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete Also Earn 2026 Dog Food Product of the Year Honors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Pet Brands™ has been named Pet DTC Company of the Year in the 2026 Pet Innovation Awards. The annual program, now in its eighth year, attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

Products from two of the company's brands also earned honors in the program. Superfood Complete®, the flagship air-dried dog food from Badlands Ranch®, was named 2026 Dog Food Air Dried Product of the Year. Nutra Complete®, the flagship freeze-dried raw dog food from Ultimate Pet Nutrition®, was named the 2026 Dog Food Freeze Dried Product of the Year.

Golden Pet Brands™, home of Dr. Marty Pets®, Badlands Ranch®, and Ultimate Pet Nutrition®, is named Pet DTC Company of the Year 2026.

An independent panel of industry experts selected the winners based on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value and overall market impact, according to the awards program.

"Golden Pet Brands makes minimally processed pet nutrition more accessible, educational, and trusted for pet parents. Starting with the very first meal, pet food is the largest variable in pet health span. Pets thrive on real, minimally processed food, just like humans. And just like humans, we're seeing pet brands deliver on that premise," said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Independent Innovation Awards.

"Golden Pet Brands brings together a complementary portfolio of premium, pet wellness brands: Dr. Marty Pets®, Badlands Ranch®, and Ultimate Pet Nutrition®. Together, these brands combine science-based nutrition, expert-led education, and direct-to-consumer innovation to help improve the lives of pets and their owners. We're so pleased to recognize Golden Pet Brands as 'Pet DTC Company of the Year,'" Grant continued.

Founded in 2017, Golden Pet Brands sells its products directly to consumers through its brand websites and through pet-specialty retailers. Each of its three brands was developed in partnership with a veterinarian or an animal advocate.

The company manufactures virtually all of its products in North America. Its Germantown, Wisconsin facility holds a BRC AA+ food safety rating, and its Seward, Nebraska facility, acquired in May 2026, holds a SQF (Safe Quality Food) certification and is FDA registered. The company also produces long-form educational content about pet health and nutrition that is distributed nationally across television and digital platforms.

"For us, this award measures trust. Pet parents invite our brands and our food home every day to help their pets thrive. Our team works to earn that trust with every bag we manufacture in our pet food kitchens and ship from our warehouses," said Apu Mody, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Pet Brands. "This award is a real testament to our employees, who are passionate about our mission: 'To help pets live longer and healthier lives from their very first meal.'"

Dr. Marty Pets makes freeze-dried raw food and treats for dogs and cats, developed with Brand Champion, Dr. Marty Goldstein, DVM, who brings more than 50 years of integrative veterinary practice. Its flagship, Nature's Blend, is a freeze-dried raw dog food made with real cuts of meat, plus fruits and vegetables.

Badlands Ranch makes air-dried dog food and treats. The brand launched in 2022 with Brand Champion Katherine Heigl, the Emmy Award-winning actress and animal-welfare advocate. Dr. Ambika Vaid-Sidhu, DVM, a practicing veterinarian and Certified Veterinary Acupuncturist whose clinical interests include nutrition, serves as veterinary advisor to Badlands Ranch.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition makes freeze-dried raw foods, treats, and veterinarian-formulated supplements, developed with Brand Champion Dr. Gary Richter, MS, DVM, and Chief Pet Advocate Rob Lowe.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: petinnovationawards.com.

About Golden Pet Brands

Golden Pet Brands is a vertically integrated pet nutrition company that makes premium, minimally processed, nutrient-dense pet food and treats. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company operates three brands, Dr. Marty Pets, Badlands Ranch, and Ultimate Pet Nutrition, each developed in partnership with a veterinarian or an animal advocate. The company manufactures virtually all of its products in North America. For more information visit: goldenpetbrands.com.

SOURCE Golden Pet Brands