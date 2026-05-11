Golden Pet Brands Acquires Petsource Facility in Seward, Nebraska

Acquisition brings Golden Pet Brands to two U.S. freeze-dried manufacturing facilities

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Pet Brands™ has completed the acquisition of the Petsource pet food production facility in Seward, Nebraska, which closed on May 8, 2026.

With the addition of the Seward facility, Golden Pet Brands operates two manufacturing facilities in the United States. The Seward facility will produce pet food and treats exclusively for Golden Pet Brands portfolio brands, including Dr. Marty Pets® and Ultimate Pet Nutrition®.

Golden Pet Manufacturing recognized by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as a 2026 Top Workplace. Pictured (Left to Right): Jose Velez, Lucas Koele, Mitch Lauters, Milka Fuentes, and Gretchen Lange. Lucas Koele, VP of Manufacturing at Golden Pet Brands. Petsource manufacturing facility in Seward, Nebraska, recently acquired by Golden Pet Brands. The facility supports the company’s U.S.-based manufacturing operations and pet food production capabilities.

Approximately 100 Petsource employees join Golden Pet Brands as part of the transaction. The facility continues production operations uninterrupted following the close.

The company's Wisconsin manufacturing operation with over 400 employees was recently recognized by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as a 2026 Top Workplace, ranking #6 in the Large Business category, and earned the Best Managers award.

"Congratulations to our manufacturing team for being recognized this year by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as a Top Workplace and earning the Best Managers award — a reflection of the strong culture and engagement they have built. We are pleased to welcome the Petsource team to Golden Pet Brands," said Apu Mody, CEO of Golden Pet Brands.

The 170,000-square-foot site was built in 2019 and expanded in 2021-2022.The company holds SQF (Safe Quality Food) certification and the facility is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Production capabilities at the site include a broad assortment of pet food and treat formats.

"The Petsource team has built a high-quality production operation in Seward, and we are pleased to welcome approximately 100 of their employees to the Golden Pet Brands family and excited to be part of the Seward community. We've met with city officials and couldn't be more pleased with the warm reception," said Lucas Koele, VP of Manufacturing at Golden Pet Brands.

About Golden Pet Brands

Golden Pet Brands™ is a multi-brand marketer and manufacturer of the highest quality, nutrient dense pet food and is headquartered in Los Angeles. Having entered the market in 2017, the company's portfolio of brands includes Dr. Marty Pets®, Badlands Ranch®, and Ultimate Pet Nutrition®. Golden Pet Brands owns and operates two manufacturing facilities in the United States — a BRC AA+ rated facility in Wisconsin and a facility in Nebraska — and employs more than 500 people. To learn more, visit www.goldenpetbrands.com.

To shop Dr. Marty Pets, visit www.drmartypets.com.

To shop Badlands Ranch, visit www.badlandsranch.com.

To shop Ultimate Pet Nutrition, visit www.ultimatepetnutrition.com.

SOURCE Golden Pet Brands