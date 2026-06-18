GOLDEN STATE AND RAKUTEN EXTEND HISTORIC FOUNDING PARTNERSHIP

Multi-Year Partnership Evolves to Include Fan Experiences and Enhanced Member Rewards

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State and Rakuten Group have extended their historic founding partnership in a multi-year deal that includes fan-facing and community-focused initiatives with the Golden State Warriors, Golden State Valkyries and Santa Cruz Warriors.

Golden State x Rakuten

Rakuten will continue as the presenting sponsor of the Warriors Women's Empowerment efforts annually in March, as well as its flagship social impact initiative, focused on mentorship and empowering the next generation of leaders. Rakuten members continue to receive a minimum of 10% Cash Back on every purchase at Golden State Shop, along with access to exclusive merchandise, unique experiences, and limited-edition drops. Membership is free at Rakuten.com. Rakuten will also continue to serve as the presenting partner of the game-day player tunnel walk feature, Rakuten Arrivals. As part of the extended term, Rakuten will transition from its current placement as the Warriors' jersey badge partner to deepen its focus on fan engagement and community impact, including contributions of more than $12 million through the partnership in support of the Golden State Community Foundation's educational equity and local community initiatives.

In celebration of the extended partnership and in collaboration with local designer and co-founder of the theheyyman, Gustavo Servin—a Mexican-born artist who grew up a Warriors fan in the Bay Area—the Warriors and Rakuten will unveil the Warriors Golden Legacy Collection, a unique set of upcycled merchandise created with past Warriors jerseys featuring the Rakuten badge. Rakuten will release the limited-edition collection exclusively for fans to enter for a chance to win these one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted pieces of Warriors history, including a duffle, clear pouch, leather jacket, denim jacket, and bucket hat. The Warriors Golden Legacy Collection represents the rich, long-standing Rakuten-Golden State partnership and its ongoing support for both minority Bay Area designers and creating access to exclusive, custom merchandise for fans of the Warriors. For more information on how fans can enter for a chance to win items from the Warriors Golden Legacy Collection, visit warriors.com/rakuten.*

***For broll of the theheyyman's production of the Warriors Golden Legacy Collection, CLICK HERE***

***For photos of the Warriors Golden Legacy Collection, CLICK HERE***

The extension positions Rakuten as the longest-committed partner in Golden State Valkyries history, marking a significant milestone in Rakuten's investment in women's basketball and the Bay Area community. The partnership includes prominent in-arena signage, Rakuten Arrivals, an evolved social content series featuring WNBA players, exclusive gift-with-purchase activations created with local Bay Area designers, and community-focused initiatives throughout the season.

"When we first began our relationship with Rakuten in 2017, we set out to redefine what a sports partnership could look like," said Mike Kitts, Chief Commercial Officer of Golden State. "What we've accomplished together since then mirrors the success our franchise has seen on and off the court, with Rakuten at the forefront of many of the Warriors' most iconic moments and imaginative programming over the last nine years. Their commitment to doubling down on an already substantial investment in our community, and in fans of both the Warriors and Valkyries, will leave a lasting impact in the Bay Area and beyond."

"The best partnerships evolve with purpose," said Amit Patel, CEO of Rakuten Rewards and Rakuten International. "Nine years ago, our partnership with the Golden State Warriors was built on shared values of empowering our communities and the drive to innovate–it's a legacy that we're deeply proud of. In this next chapter, we're building on that foundation to deepen our connection with fans and the local community. We want to celebrate the people who show up, who are loyal, and who live and breathe this team with access to rewarding experiences you simply can't get anywhere else."

Golden State's partnership with Rakuten, which became the Warriors' first-ever jersey badge prior to the 2017-18 season, is among the most successful in professional sports. Over the past nine seasons, the Warriors' jersey badge has been a catalyst to the explosive growth of Rakuten's consumer brand recognition in the United States, as derived from broadcast, digital and social media impressions. Rakuten is the only brand to be featured on the jersey of a team to make at least three NBA Finals appearances (2018, 2019, 2022) and win multiple NBA championships (2018, 2022).

As defending champions, the Warriors visited Rakuten's home market of Japan for the first time ever as part of the 2022 NBA Global Games, where the Golden State Community Foundation teamed with Rakuten to refurbish a court at Ikenoue Youth Exchange Center in Setagaya, Tokyo. In 2023, the Warriors and Rakuten were honored by the NBA as the 2023 NBA Team Partnership of the Year award for their Empowered campaign—a year-long celebration of women at the intersection of court, community and culture in the Bay Area, including design and sponsorship of the team's 2022-23 City Edition uniform designed by Bay Area artist Hueman.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the Warriors' marketing territory. 18+. Void where prohibited. For official rules, eligibility, prize details and entry instructions, visit Rakuten.com/partners/warriors.

About Golden State

Golden State Group is a sports, entertainment, real estate and technology company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Golden State's enterprise includes the Golden State Warriors, Golden State Valkyries, Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State Entertainment, Thrive City, Chase Center, and other assets. For more information, please visit goldenstate.com.

The seven-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors, entering their 81st season, are a charter member of the National Basketball Association. Founded in 1946 as the Philadelphia Warriors, the team moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1962. For more information on the Golden State Warriors, please visit warriors.com.

About Rakuten Rewards

Rakuten is the most rewarding way to shop, giving millions of members Cash Back when they buy from their favorite brands. As a leading shopping platform, Rakuten partners with thousands of top brands across apparel, beauty and wellness, grocery, travel, on-demand services, subscriptions, and dining, helping members save on everyday purchases. Since 1999, Rakuten members have earned more than $4.6 billion in Cash Back, making it the largest Cash Back platform of its kind. Learn more at Rakuten.com.

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SOURCE Rakuten International