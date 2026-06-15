Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr Reflects on Becoming a Champion of the Mind with Consello's Declan Kelly

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest episode of Grey Matter features a discussion with Steve Kerr, head coach of the NBA's Golden State Warriors and one of the most decorated figures in the history of American professional sport. Kerr, who has won nine NBA championships as a player and coach, was by his own admission a shy, self-critical overthinker, yet has spent his career mastering the mind-body connection that became the foundation for one of the most successful dynasties in basketball history.

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr joins Consello's Declan Kelly on Grey Matter.

In conversation with Consello Founder, Chairman, and CEO Declan Kelly, in the latest episode of Grey Matter Kerr reflects on what it means to lead guided by deeply personal values. He explores how mentors like Phil Jackson and Pete Carroll shaped his understanding of culture and recounts how the four values he arrived at, competitiveness, joy, mindfulness, and compassion, still guide everything the Warriors do more than a decade later.

Across more than 30 years in the NBA, Kerr has stewarded the game through generations of change, playing and coaching alongside many of the players who redefined how it is played. His leadership, however, extends far beyond basketball. Shaped by the loss of his father at the age of 18, he has become an influential voice in American public life and one of sport's most prominent advocates against gun violence.

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