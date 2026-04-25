Goldenstate Landscapes, A Top Commercial Landscaper in Ventura County, Announces Their Membership With The West Ventura County Business Alliance (WVCBA)

WVCBA Membership Strengthens Ties in Camarillo, Oxnard, Port Hueneme, and the Greater West Ventura County Region for Camarillo-Headquartered Goldenstate Landscapes.

CAMARILLO, Calif., April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldenstate Landscapes, a trusted commercial landscaping provider in Ventura County and neighboring regions, has officially become a member of the West Ventura County Business Alliance (WVCBA), the chamber of commerce representing businesses throughout Camarillo, Oxnard and Port Hueneme.

This new affiliation strengthens Goldenstate Landscapes' local business engagement and underscores its commitment to contributing to the regional economy and business community. Through WVCBA membership, Goldenstate Landscapes will access enhanced networking, advocacy, and community resources, positioning the company to grow connections with business peers and community leaders.

"We're excited to join the West Ventura County Business Alliance, especially with the purchase of our new building in Camarillo within the Flynn Road Business Park built by TOLD Corporation," said Robert Olsen, President/CEO of Goldenstate Landscapes. "This WVCBA membership demonstrates our dedication to being a proactive community partner and aligns with our mission of building strong relationships with businesses and organizations across Ventura County."

The WVCBA is a dynamic business alliance that advocates local business interests, supports economic development initiatives, and fosters collaboration across sectors within the Camarillo, Oxnard and Port Hueneme business communities. Goldenstate Landscapes looks forward to engaging with the WVCBA's events and committees, sharing its expertise, and contributing to collective successes.

"We are so pleased to have such a reputable and quality commercial landscaping business like Goldenstate Landscapes as part of the WVCBA," said Andy Conli, President & CEO of the West Ventura County Business Alliance. "Robert has jumped right in to take full advantage of his membership and Goldenstate will be a phenomenal resource to the many businesses we serve throughout Camarillo, Oxnard, Port Hueneme and beyond."

Goldenstate Landscapes welcomes opportunities to connect with fellow members and local stakeholders through upcoming WVCBA activities and events.

About Goldenstate Landscapes, Inc.

Founded in 2008, Goldenstate Landscapes provides full-service commercial landscaping solutions, emphasizing quality workmanship, sustainability, and client collaboration. The company's offerings include landscape maintenance, irrigation and water management, installations, and landscape lighting services across Ventura County and the greater Los Angeles region. For more information, visit www.GoldenstateLandscapes.com.

About the West Ventura County Business Alliance

The West Ventura County Business Alliance (WVCBA) is the Chamber of Commerce serving the cities of Camarillo, Oxnard, and Port Hueneme in California. The WVCBA is the voice for the interest of business with government, promotes economic development, works to improve the regional economy, and protects the business interests of the communities.



In March 2021, the membership of the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce voted to unite with the Oxnard Chamber of Commerce and form the WVCBA. In January 2026, WVCBA formed a partnership with Port Hueneme to be recognized as the city's chamber of commerce. For more information, visit www.wvcba.org.

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SOURCE Goldenstate Landscapes, Inc.