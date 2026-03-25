Ventura County-Based Commercial Landscape Leader, Goldenstate Landscapes, Joins the Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce

Goldenstate Landscapes Expands Business-to-Business Engagement Across Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Agoura Hills, and Surrounding Communities via Chamber

CAMARILLO, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldenstate Landscapes, a leading commercial landscaping company serving Ventura County, Conejo Valley, the San Fernando Valley, and surrounding regions, is pleased to announce its new membership with the Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Goldenstate Landscapes, known for combining horticultural expertise with thoughtful design and eco-conscious practices, brings its commitment to excellence in landscape maintenance, water management, landscape installation, and lighting to the Chamber community. This membership marks a significant step in the company's continued engagement and partnership with local businesses and organizations in the Conejo Valley market.

"We are delighted to join the Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce," said Robert Olsen, President/CEO of Goldenstate Landscapes. "Becoming a member allows us to deepen our relationships within the region, connect with local business leaders, and support economic growth throughout the Conejo Valley community."

The Chamber provides valuable resources, advocacy, and networking opportunities to its members, helping businesses thrive and contribute to the area's vibrant economy. Through this new membership, Goldenstate Landscapes looks forward to participating in events, building strong partnerships, and working collaboratively to strengthen the region's business landscape.

"Businesses join the Chamber for many reasons, but they all share a desire to be part of something bigger than themselves—a vibrant, connected community. It's a privilege to welcome well-established businesses like Goldenstate Landscapes, whose work touches nearly every corner of our region—from commercial corridors to residential neighborhoods—and who understand the diverse needs of the Conejo Valley business community," said Danielle Borja l President/CEO, Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Goldenstate Landscapes invites current and future clients, partners, and community members to connect at upcoming Chamber events and learn more about its services tailored for commercial property owners and managers.

About Goldenstate Landscapes, Inc.

Since 2008, Goldenstate Landscapes has specialized in professional commercial landscaping services, including property maintenance, advanced water management, landscape installations, and lighting solutions. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and client partnerships, the company helps businesses enhance the beauty and functionality of their outdoor environments. For more information, visit www.GoldenstateLandscapes.com.

About the Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to fostering regional economic growth by advocating for business interests, providing networking opportunities, and offering member resources to stimulate prosperity throughout the Conejo Valley.

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SOURCE Goldenstate Landscapes, Inc.