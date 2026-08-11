Goldfish® Gives its Fans More to Smile About with First-Ever Gluten Free Cheese Crackers

Inspired by consumer requests, the new Certified Gluten Free Goldfish crackers bring the brand's beloved cheddar taste and playful fish shape to even more snackers

KEY POINTS

Goldfish® is introducing its first-ever Goldfish ® Gluten Free cheese crackers, giving consumers a new way to enjoy the iconic taste and fun that has made Goldfish a favorite for decades.

® Gluten Free cheese crackers, giving consumers a new way to enjoy the iconic taste and fun that has made a favorite for decades. Inspired by passionate social requests and even handwritten letters, Goldfish Gluten Free cheese crackers answers one of the most requested innovations in the brand's history.

Gluten Free cheese crackers answers one of the most requested innovations in the brand's history. The launch reflects the brand's continued commitment to listening to consumers and delivering snacks that meet evolving family needs without compromising on fun and flavor. Always baked, never fried, made with 100% real cheese, and with no artificial colors or preservatives, Goldfish Gluten Free delivers the craveable cheddar flavor and playful fish shaped crackers consumers love in a gluten free option.

Gluten Free delivers the craveable cheddar flavor and playful fish shaped crackers consumers love in a gluten free option. Goldfish Gluten Free will begin rolling out to retailers nationwide in November 2026 in a 5 oz. package for a suggested retail price of $4.99.

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish® today announced Goldfish® Gluten Free, the brand's first-ever Certified Gluten Free cheese crackers, one of the most requested innovations in Goldfish history. Inspired by passionate fan feedback, including social requests and even handwritten letters, the new crackers give more Goldfish lovers a way to enjoy the signature cheddar flavor and playful fish-shaped crackers that have made Goldfish a family favorite for generations.

Made Possible by Demand

Goldfish® is introducing its first-ever Goldfish® Gluten Free cheese crackers, giving consumers a new way to enjoy the iconic taste and fun that has made Goldfish a favorite for decades.

For years, Goldfish fans have asked, commented, messaged and written to the brand with one clear request: make Goldfish gluten free. Those requests did not go unheard. As approximately 30% of the U.S. population actively seeks gluten-free options1, Goldfish Gluten Free reflects the brand's continued commitment to listening to consumers and delivering on the snacks families are asking for, while staying true to the taste, quality and fun that define the Goldfish experience.

"We've heard from many families who love Goldfish but haven't always been able to enjoy them together, and that feedback stayed with us," said Tiphanie Maronta, SVP, Goldfish Crackers. "We wanted to take the time to make sure every detail — from the taste and texture to the iconic shape—was true to Goldfish. With Goldfish Gluten Free, more families can now share the lunchbox moments, after-school snacks and smiles that Goldfish has inspired for generations."

A Snack Worth Smiling About

Always baked, never fried, Goldfish Gluten Free crackers are made with 100% real cheese and are Certified Gluten Free. They deliver the craveable cheddar flavor, playful fish shape and signature smile fans expect, all in a snack parents can feel good about serving.

Coming Soon to Snack Time

Goldfish Gluten Free crackers will begin rolling out to retailers nationwide in November 2026. The new 5 oz. package will be available for a suggested retail price of $4.99.

To learn more about Goldfish Gluten Free, visit GoldfishSmiles.com.

1 Source: Market Research Future, United States Gluten-Free Products Market Report, 2025

About Pepperidge Farm

Pepperidge Farm® is a leading brand of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products and frozen foods. The Pepperidge Farm® brand includes crackers, cookies, fresh baked breads and frozen puff pastry, layer cakes and garlic breads. Founded in 1937 by Margaret Rudkin, an entrepreneurial homemaker who began baking fresh, wholesome bread for her allergy-afflicted son, Pepperidge Farm branded products are now in approximately 75 percent of homes nationwide. For more information, visit www.pepperidgefarm.com or follow Pepperidge Farm on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more about The Campbell's Company visit www.thecampbellscompany.com.

Georgia Goodman

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SOURCE Pepperidge Farm