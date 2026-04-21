Pepperidge Farm Introduces Limited-Edition Chessmen® Cookie Board in Collaboration with Interior Designer Nate Berkus

Inspired by three new Chessmen® flavors, the board offers an elevated, tasteful twist on a fan-favorite cookie

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Pepperidge Farm is partnering with designer Nate Berkus to transform its signature Chessmen ® cookies into a stylish, chessboard-inspired serving piece that blends décor and function.

cookies into a stylish, chessboard-inspired serving piece that blends décor and function. The limited-edition board is inspired by three new Chessmen ® flavors — Salted Caramel, Cinnamon Sugar and Brown Butter Pecan.

flavors — Salted Caramel, Cinnamon Sugar and Brown Butter Pecan. The Chessmen® Cookie Board will be released in two limited drops on April 22 and April 29 at 10 a.m. ET for $60, available while supplies last at ChessmenCookieBoard.com.

CAMDEN, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperidge Farm is partnering with world-renowned interior designer Nate Berkus to introduce the Pepperidge Farm x Nate Berkus Chessmen® Cookie Board, a chessboard-inspired piece designed to turn simple rituals into special occasions, perfect for serving cookies, entertaining, and effortless everyday display.

Inspired by the brand's newest Chessmen® flavors, Salted Caramel, Cinnamon Sugar and Brown Butter Pecan, the collaboration brings a design-forward spin to the beloved butter cookie.

The Pepperidge Farm x Nate Berkus Chessmen® Cookie Board, a limited-edition serving tray featuring a checkered design inspired by Salted Caramel, Cinnamon Sugar, and Brown Butter Pecan flavors.

Created in partnership with Berkus, the limited-edition board transforms the rich heritage of Chessmen® cookies, merging a classic chessboard pattern with a serving board, resulting in a piece that feels both refined and approachable. Guided by the warm, inviting tones of the new flavor lineup, the board features caramel hues, cinnamon warmth and rich brown butter-inspired details. The piece also features a storage compartment fit for a Chessmen bag in the base, making it display-worthy long after guests leave.

"Pepperidge Farm cookies have always been synonymous with timeless taste and craftsmanship," said Ama Auwarter, Vice President Bakery and Cookies at Campbell's Snacks. "With the launch of our newest Chessmen flavors we put a fresh spin on a true classic. Partnering with Nate Berkus allowed us to take that evolution a step further, transforming an iconic cookie into an elevated, style-driven piece that brings our heritage to life in a completely new way."

"Great design starts with something timeless," said Nate Berkus. "Chess patterns have endured for generations because they're classic — much like Pepperidge Farm Chessmen® cookies. I loved the idea of building on something so familiar and giving it a new point of view. The Pepperidge Farm x Nate Berkus Chessmen® Cookie Board is about honoring that heritage while reimagining it in a way that feels modern, elevated and unexpected. And yes, you can absolutely eat cookies off it."

Blending the Pepperidge Farm legacy of craftsmanship with modern design, drawing on Berkus's love of the timeless chess pattern and a functional, thoughtful approach.

The first limited drop of the Pepperidge Farm x Nate Berkus Chessmen® Cookie Board will be available on April 22 at 10 a.m. ET, followed by a second drop on April 29 at 10 a.m. ET, for $60.00, including the three new flavor packs, while supplies last. Consumers can visit ChessmenCookieBoard.com to purchase.

About Pepperidge Farm

Pepperidge Farm® is a leading brand of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products and frozen foods. The Pepperidge Farm® brand includes crackers, cookies, fresh baked breads and frozen puff pastry, layer cakes and garlic breads. Founded in 1937 by Margaret Rudkin, an entrepreneurial homemaker who began baking fresh, wholesome bread for her allergy-afflicted son, Pepperidge Farm branded products are now in approximately 75 percent of homes nationwide. For more information, visit www.pepperidgefarm.com or follow Pepperidge Farm on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more about The Campbell's Company visit www.thecampbellscompany.com.

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SOURCE Pepperidge Farm