GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL FRANCHISING, LLC, RANKS ON THE 2026 INC. 5000, MARKING 4 CONSECUTIVE YEARS ON THE LIST

Company recognized for 3-year revenue growth 10 times overall since 2013; Franchise opportunities remain available nationwide for entrepreneurs seeking a children's swim school franchise

TROY, Mich., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC, the nation's premier children's swim school franchise opportunity, ranked on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

Goldfish Swim School is a leading children's swim lesson and water safety franchise with more than 200 locations across North America, serving children ages 4 months to 12 years. With locations across more than 40 states and Canada and 150-plus schools in development, the brand continues to expand in new and existing markets.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes companies redefining growth across industries, including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, consumer products and professional services. The 5,000 honorees, including Goldfish Swim School, achieved a median three-year revenue growth rate of 130% and collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy during that period.

"This recognition is a reflection of the incredible franchise owners and teams across the country who show up every day to teach children how to be safe and confident in the water," said Chris McCuiston, chief executive officer and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School Franchising. "Our mission goes beyond swim lessons and is about building lifelong water safety skills and giving families a place they trust. As we grow into new communities, that mission stays at the center of everything we do."

The annual list recognizes successful independent businesses that have achieved significant growth while creating jobs, advancing innovation and strengthening the U.S. economy. Previous honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision-making and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate this year's honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place Oct. 14-16 in Dallas. The top 500 companies will also appear in the fall issue of Inc. Magazine. The complete Inc. 5000 list, company profiles and searchable database are available at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

With more than 200 swim school locations across North America, Goldfish Swim School serves families in major metropolitan areas and suburban communities. Parents can find their nearest location and enroll their children in swim lessons at goldfishswimschool.com/locations.

Visit goldfishswimschool.com/franchise-opportunities or call 248-801-1850 for detailed Goldfish Swim School franchise opportunities.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlayⓇ. Our curriculum delivers guided, safety-focused lessons that help children make accelerated, measured progress in both swimming skills and confidence. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to over 200 Goldfish Swim School locations in over 40 states and Canada, with an additional 150-plus in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 78 overall in Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500 and has been recognized as the No. 1 swimming lessons franchise for 10 consecutive years, was ranked No. 30 in Franchise Times' 2025 Fast & Serious List and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2026.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE Goldfish Swim School