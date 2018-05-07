Goldman Copeland Celebrates 50 Years of Engineering Excellence Transforming Some of New York City's Most Iconic Buildings

Founded in 1968, the firm has always focused on sustainability and preservation. GOCO has created innovative mechanical/electrical infrastructure upgrades for many of New York City's historic buildings, healthcare facilities, museums, theaters, houses of worship, and offices.

Some milestones include:

Installing one of NYC's earliest thermal solar collectors on a residential building in 1974.

Upgrading Grand Central Terminal over a 15-year period starting in 1988. As the primary MEP consultant, GOCO implemented essential improvements.

Updating the St. James Theatre for Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical.

Consulting on infrastructure upgrades for real estate owners, including Vornado, ESRT and Feil.

Managing NYC's Energy Conservation Capital Program, the largest of its kind, until the early 1990s.

Transforming the Alexander Hamilton U.S. Custom House building into offices and The National Museum of the American Indian, employing a "cocooning" approach to protect the original Beaux Arts interior and exterior.

Designing an award-winning method of providing air-conditioning to the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church through the 1870s footrests, maintaining the historic interior.

Consulting with the City of New York to help determine the cause of the 2007 steam pipe explosion at 41 St and Lexington Ave.

Developing an innovative web-based geothermal tool for the NYC Mayor's Office of Sustainability and DDC, winning the 2018 ACEC NY Engineering Excellence Award.

Working with the Administration for Children's Services to find and update facilities for the relocation of the Rikers Island teenagers.

GOCO has received many awards for its innovative projects over the past fifty years, and upgrading the energy efficiency of the city's buildings is perhaps the firm's most important legacy. "We look forward to continuing our involvement in the growth of New York City with an eye to the future of energy innovation and sustainability," said Charles Copeland, President of GOCO.

About Goldman Copeland

Goldman Copeland is an award-winning consulting engineering company celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. They are passionate about providing innovative, sustainable and practical services to every project, and take a personal approach to client relationships, combining large-firm capabilities with smaller-firm accessibility, and a commitment to quality.

