Golf Season Begins: MILESEEY Launches Limited-Edition Colorful GeneSonic Pro GPS Speaker Lineup for 2026

New color variants and smart audio modes redefine modern golf etiquette on the green

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Northern Hemisphere tees off into the 2026 golf season, MILESEEY Golf is introducing an expansion of its GeneSonic Pro GPS Speaker — combining performance technology with vibrant new colorways designed for today's golfer.

Golf in 2026 remains rooted in technology and data-driven performance. But alongside that evolution comes a renewed conversation about course culture: how modern golfers navigate music, focus, and social dynamics across every type of round.

Adapting to Every Round with Thoughtful Design

MILESEEY Golf's answer to modern green etiquette is flexibility. The GeneSonic Pro GPS Speaker is engineered around three distinct audio settings that allow golfers to read the room and adapt accordingly:

Turn it up for casual rounds with friends, practice sessions, and any situation where music enhances the experience.

casual rounds with friends, practice sessions, and any situation where music enhances the experience. Keep it low for mixed groups seeking subtle background music that supports mental clarity without disruption.

mixed groups seeking subtle background music that supports mental clarity without disruption. Detach the GPS for use as a purpose-built device for tournaments, rounds with traditionalists, or any setting where silence is expected.

In addition to these situational modes, the GeneSonic Pro offers three music environment settings: Golf, Home, and Party. The three modes make it equally at home on the fairway, the practice range, or beyond.

Unlike phone speakers or earbuds, the Mileseey GeneSonic Pro delivers clear, full-range audio while keeping golfers aware of their surroundings. Integrated GPS distance tracking supports both tempo training and distance control in a single device — no compromises required.

Introducing Four New Colorways for Spring/Summer 2026

Why a colorful version? Because golf is getting younger, trendier, and more stylish — and that's exactly what Mileseey is chasing. We want to inject more personality and bold spirit into our brand, transforming this storied sport into a global trend for a new generation.

To mark the new season, MILESEEY Golf is unveiling a limited colorful edition of the GeneSonic Pro in four limited variants:

Zesty Red

Squad Camo

Navy Blue

Velvet Violet

Sales are now open at Mileseey.com on March 20. Each color is available in seasonal limited quantities.

About MILESEEY GOLF

MILESEEY GOLF is a sub-brand of MILESEEY, a global leader in high-precision laser and optical technologies since 2009. Founded in 2014, MILESEEY GOLF was created to empower serious golfers with intelligent, performance-driven rangefinders engineered for clarity, adaptability, and absolute precision in all course conditions.

Since 2015, the company has introduced innovations such as PinPoint Green™ Mode and SmartFiltering™. Built on advanced technology, MILESEEY GOLF delivers more than numbers — it delivers confidence through cutting-edge performance. MILESEEY GOLF — See Beyond Limits.

SOURCE Mileseey Technology (US) Inc.