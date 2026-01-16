MILESEEY GOLF to Unveil GeneSonic Pro at PGA Show 2026

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MILESEEY GOLF will officially unveil GeneSonic Pro—the world's first golf speaker with a detachable GPS handheld—on January 21, 2026, at the PGA Show 2026 in Orlando, Florida. The launch will be followed by an exclusive evening event after the show's first day, offering media and industry guests a first look at the product in action.

GeneSonic Pro

Building on the success of the GenePro G1 Touchscreen GPS Rangefinder—recognized by TIME as one of the Best Inventions of 2025—GeneSonic Pro marks MILESEEY GOLF's expansion into a broader, performance-driven golf technology category.

Designed for the modern game, GeneSonic Pro introduces a fully integrated on-course system that combines independent GPS navigation, premium audio performance, and an all-in-one design in a single device. Its detachable handheld GPS features a built-in GPS design within a modular system—an approach that is advanced in the current market—allowing golfers to access accurate yardages anywhere on the course without relying on a smartphone, mobile signal, or paid subscription. Meanwhile, MILESEEY's Quad-MagLock Technology ensures stable, reliable mounting throughout the round.

Built to perform across full rounds and varying conditions, GeneSonic Pro reflects MILESEEY GOLF's focus on practical innovation, durability, and refined design—eliminating the traditional trade-offs between GPS devices and golf speakers.

GeneSonic Pro will be available for purchase beginning January 21, 2026, at 02:00 a.m. EST, through Amazon and MILESEEY GOLF's official website. Early view and product updates are available at: https://mileseeygolf.com/pages/mileseey-genesonic-pro-golf-gps-speaker-pga-2026

PGA Show attendees are invited to experience the product in person at Booth 579, West Building, Orange County Convention Center, as well as at MILESEEY GOLF's official launch event on the evening of January 21.

About MILESEEY GOLF

MILESEEY GOLF is a sub-brand of MILESEEY, a global leader in high-precision laser and optical technologies since 2009. Founded in 2014, MILESEEY GOLF was created to empower serious golfers with intelligent, performance-driven rangefinders engineered for clarity, adaptability, and absolute precision in all course conditions. Since 2015, the company has introduced innovations such as PinPoint Green™ Mode and SmartFiltering™. Built on advanced technology, we deliver more than numbers—we deliver confidence through cutting-edge performance.

