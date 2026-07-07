GONG CHA LAUNCHES NEW CAMPAIGN TO CELEBRATE THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF "HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE"

New Harry Potter inspired limited-edition beverages, themed packaging and merchandise celebrating 25 years of magic for fans across the globe this summer

BOSTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong cha, one of the world's fastest-growing global tea brands, is excited to announce a new campaign in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, celebrating 25 years since the premiere of the iconic movie, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The campaign will include an exciting, limited-time collaboration for fans around the world.

Launching July 1 to August 31, 2026, the campaign introduces a range of themed beverages, exclusive packaging and collectible merchandise inspired by the magic of the world of Harry Potter. Built around the core themes of magic, the iconic Patronus Spell and Hogwarts houses, the campaign invites customers to experience their favourite bubble tea brand through a new, enchanting lens.

At the heart of the campaign is a new limited-edition beverage inspired by an iconic feature in Harry Potter's world - the Elder Wand. The drink features Gong cha's signature lime black tea or green tea, topped with a delicate elderflower flavoured foaming powder. Light, floral and refreshing, the beverage provides the essence of a European summer, combining subtle fruit notes with fresh greenery for a refined and distinctive flavour.

Drinks are presented in specially designed Harry Potter inspired cups, alongside a range of collectible merchandise celebrating the Hogwarts houses. These include coasters, keychains and plushie accessories, each designed to capture the identity and spirit of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. Selected items will be available through promotional offers, rewarding customers with exclusive merchandise when purchasing qualifying beverages.

"We can't wait to bring a little magic to Gong cha stores across the U.S. This campaign celebrates one of the most beloved stories of our time and reimagines it through our drinks, our packaging and our in-store experiences," said Missy Maio, VP of Marketing for Gong cha -Americas. "Our fans inspire everything we do, and this partnership gives us a chance to create something truly special for Harry Potter fans of every generation, from longtime devotees to those just discovering the wizarding world."

The campaign builds on Gong cha's innovative approach to collaborations, combining high quality, whole leaf tea with globally recognised entertainment franchises to create unique and memorable consumer experiences. By blending storytelling, collectability and product innovation, Gong cha continues to engage both loyal customers and new audiences across its global markets.

Press contacts

Brianne Barbakoff

[email protected] 305.631.2283

Photo: HERE

About the Harry Potter franchise:

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerises on stage, full-cast and single-voice audiobook productions bring the written words to life, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including themed lands at six Universal Destinations and Experiences theme parks around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as Harry Potter Shops in King's Cross, New York, Chicago, Akasaka, and Harajuku. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.harrypotter.com.

All characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s26)

About Gong cha Global

Founded in Taiwan in 2006 and now headquartered in the United Kingdom, Gong cha is one of the world's fastest-growing tea brands.

Based on skills and expertise honed over more than two decades, Gong cha is at the cutting edge of the global tea market, serving up high-quality, freshly brewed, hand-crafted beverages made with premium ingredients at nearly 2,200 locations in 33 markets.

Product innovation and provenance is central to the Gong cha brand. Only ever using the very best whole leaf tea, Gong cha offers hundreds of beverage combinations which meet a variety of consumer tastes, all at great value.

Gong cha's globally relevant and highly scalable offer has been recognised by countless industry awards. In 2026, the brand received the Best Food & Drink Franchise Award at the Global Franchise Awards. The Group is currently executing an ambitious global expansion strategy that will see the brand both launch into new markets for the first time and expand its footprint in existing markets.

For further information, please visit www.gong-cha.co.uk

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

SOURCE Gong cha