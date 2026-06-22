Gong cha Makes Maine Debut with First-Ever Location in South Portland, Expanding Premium Bubble Tea Brand's U.S. Footprint

Global beverage leader celebrates grand opening on June 27 as husband-and-wife franchisees introduce the brand to Maine consumers

PORTLAND, Maine, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong cha, the world's leading bubble tea brand with nearly 2,200 locations across 33 international markets, is bringing its premium, customizable beverages to Maine for the first time. The brand will officially open its first location in the state on June 27 at 200 Running Hill Road in South Portland, marking another milestone in Gong cha's continued expansion across the United States.

Gong cha Celebrates its First Location in Maine

The new location introduces Maine consumers to Gong cha's globally recognized menu of freshly brewed teas, milk teas, fruit teas and customizable beverages while expanding the brand's growing presence throughout the Northeast.

"One of the most exciting aspects of our growth over the past several years has been seeing Gong cha resonate in an increasingly diverse range of markets," said Geoff Henry, President of Gong cha Americas. "What was once concentrated in a handful of major cities has evolved into a nationwide opportunity, driven by consumers' growing appetite for premium, customizable beverage experiences."

The Entrepreneurs Behind Maine's First Gong cha

The new location is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Tafari and Nhi Thomas, experienced multi-unit franchise operators with more than two decades of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

The couple first discovered Gong cha nearly a decade ago while visiting Boston's Chinatown, and quickly became loyal customers, drawn to the brand's premium ingredients, beverage quality and highly personalized guest experience.

As they evaluated opportunities to expand their portfolio, Gong cha stood out for its strong consumer demand, streamlined operating model and long-term growth potential.

"Throughout our careers, we've always looked for brands that deliver an exceptional customer experience while offering a strong foundation for sustainable growth," said Tafari Thomas. "Gong cha combines a premium product, passionate customer following and operational simplicity in a way that's incredibly compelling. We're excited to introduce the brand to Maine and create a destination where guests can experience bubble tea at its best."

A Weekend of Celebration and Community

To mark Gong cha's arrival in Maine, the South Portland location will host a two-day grand opening celebration filled with exclusive giveaways, special offers and family-friendly entertainment.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27 and continuing through Sunday, June 28, guests can enjoy a variety of promotions and activities.

Available Throughout the Weekend (June 27-28):

The first 100 guests in line each day will receive either a complimentary medium beverage from a selection of popular menu items or an exclusive Gong cha key ring.

Buy One, Get One Free offer on medium-sized servings of Gong cha's five most popular beverages.

Guests who share a photo from the grand opening on Instagram and tag @gongchatea will be entered for a chance to win one of several grand prizes, including a Nintendo® Switch, television or Beats® headphones.

Saturday, June 27:

Official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

Traditional Lion Dance performance at noon by Wah May Lion Dance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing Chinese cultural traditions.

Live DJ entertainment, complimentary samples and bounce-back offers throughout the day.

Sunday, June 28:

Live DJ entertainment.

Face painting and family-friendly activities.

Complimentary samples and bounce-back offers for guests.

Gong cha Accelerates Growth Across the U.S.

The South Portland opening comes as Gong cha continues to accelerate growth across North America. Ranked No. 1 in the Tea category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for five consecutive years, the brand operates more than 240 locations across 23 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico and is on track to surpass 500 locations throughout the Americas by 2028.

As consumer demand for premium beverages and customizable drink experiences continues to rise, Gong cha is expanding through both traditional and non-traditional formats, including airports, travel centers and other high-traffic venues.

For more information on franchising with Gong cha, visit https://www.gong-cha.com/usa/us-en.

About Gong cha

Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is the world's premier bubble tea brand. Its commitment to quality starts with its name: "Gong cha" means to offer the best tea to the emperor from all of one's possessions. From the most seasoned bubble tea connoisseur to a first-timer, Gong cha offers its customers the ability to customize their beverage to their exact specifications and never sacrifices flavor or technique. With its premium product, simple and scalable operational model, and strong corporate support, Gong cha is one of the fastest-growing bubble tea brands in the U.S and internationally, with nearly 2,200 locations in 33 international markets. Since 2014 Gong cha has opened more than 240 stores in the U.S. across 23 states and Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico and is on track to exceed more than 500 stores in the Americas by 2028. Gong cha was ranked #1 in the Tea category in Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500® list for the fifth consecutive year (2026, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022); ranked #134 on Franchise Times' Top 400 List of the largest U.S. based franchise systems by global systemwide sales (2025, 2024, 2023, 2022 & 2021); ranked #9 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers List honoring brands leading the industry (2025); awarded category winner of Top Food & Beverage Franchises in the Global Franchise Awards (2025); and named one of QSR Magazine's 17 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2023. For more, please visit https://www.gong-cha.com/usa/us-en.

SOURCE Gong cha