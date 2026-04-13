Gong cha Expands in Southern California with 3-Unit Deal, Taps Multi-Unit Operators

3-unit agreement targets Fontana, Eastvale and Jurupa Valley

Operators bring a portfolio of 26 existing restaurants across multiple brands

First location slated to open in Fontana in Q3 2026

BOSTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong cha, the world's leading bubble tea brand with nearly 2,200 locations across 33 international markets, has signed a three-unit development agreement in Southern California with experienced franchise operators Gagan and Aman Batta, further expanding its U.S. footprint.

The agreement includes development in Fontana, Eastvale and Jurupa Valley, with the first location expected to open in Fontana in Q3 2026.

Gong cha is one of the fastest-growing bubble tea brands in the U.S and internationally, with nearly 2,200 locations in 33 international markets.

Experienced Multi-Unit Operators Expand into Premium Beverage

Gagan and Aman Batta are second-generation franchise operators with a diversified portfolio spanning more than 26 restaurants across multiple brands, including Subway, Nekter Juice Bar, Handel's Homemade Ice Cream and Slice House Pizza. Their experience includes large-scale multi-unit operations, in-house management infrastructure and a track record of award-winning performance across systems.

"As we continue our growth trajectory, key markets like Southern California demand the right balance of scale and local execution," said Geoff Henry, President of Gong cha Americas. "The Batta brothers are exceptional operators, and we're excited to partner with such experienced multi-unit leaders to accelerate development and establish the brand in a meaningful way."

Building a Diversified, High-Performance Franchise Portfolio

The Batta brothers bring nearly two decades of franchise experience, having previously owned and operated 14 Subway locations, where they earned multiple honors including "Multi-Unit Owner Franchisee of the Year" and "Top Caterer" awards. Today, they operate one of the largest Nekter Juice Bar portfolios in the country, with 20 locations, including several top-performing units nationwide.

"Bubble tea is a high-growth category, and we've been focused on finding a concept we can scale the right way," said Gagan Batta. "With our background operating multi-unit brands, we understand how to build in competitive, high-demand spaces, and Gong cha gives us a strong platform to do that while also diversifying and complementing our existing portfolio."

Expanding Gong cha's Footprint in High-Growth Markets

Southern California represents a key growth opportunity for Gong cha, aligning with broader franchise expansion trends across the Southwest, where population growth and business-friendly conditions continue to drive new development, according to the International Franchise Association's 2026 Franchising Economic Outlook.

Ranked #1 in the Tea category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list for five consecutive years, Gong cha operates more than 240 locations across 23 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, and continues to seek experienced multi-unit operators to support its expansion across existing and emerging markets.

The brand's modernized operating model, including its Gong cha 2.0 platform, is designed to support higher throughput, streamlined operations and improved franchisee performance through digital ordering, automation and optimized store design.

For more information on franchising with Gong cha, visit https://gongchausa.com/franchise-opportunities/

About Gong cha

Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is the world's premier bubble tea brand. Its commitment to quality starts with its name: "Gong cha" means to offer the best tea to the emperor from all of one's possessions. From the most seasoned bubble tea connoisseur to a first-timer, Gong cha offers its customers the ability to customize their beverage to their exact specifications and never sacrifices flavor or technique. With its premium product, simple and scalable operational model, and strong corporate support, Gong cha is one of the fastest-growing bubble tea brands in the U.S and internationally, with nearly 2,200 locations in 33 international markets. Since 2014 Gong cha has opened more than 240 stores in the U.S. across 23 states and Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico and is on track to exceed more than 500 stores in the Americas by 2028. Gong cha was ranked #1 in the Tea category in Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500® list for the fifth consecutive year (2026, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022); ranked #134 on Franchise Times' Top 400 List of the largest U.S. based franchise systems by global systemwide sales (2025, 2024, 2023, 2022 & 2021); ranked #9 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers List honoring brands leading the industry (2025); awarded category winner of Top Food & Beverage Franchises in the Global Franchise Awards (2025); and named one of QSR Magazine's 17 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2023. For more, please visit gongchausofficial.com.

SOURCE Gong cha