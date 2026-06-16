Goodies Banana Bread Mini Oat Bites Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Snack Awards Winner

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodies announced today that its Banana Bread Mini Oat Bites have been named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Snack Awards, recognizing the new product for its kid-friendly flavor, wholesome ingredients and convenient snack format. The complete list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/snacks2026.

Goodies Banana Bread Mini Oat Bites are gluten-free, oat-based snacks for children ages 4 and older, made with whole grains, dried fruit and bursting with cozy, kid-friendly banana bread flavor.

Goodies Banana Bread Mini Oat Bites wins a 2026 Good Housekeeping Snack Award.

The recognition comes shortly after Goodies' U.S. retail launch, marking an early milestone for the growing kids snack brand.

Key facts

Goodies Banana Bread Mini Oat Bites have been named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Snack Awards.

The bites are gluten-free, non-GMO (ingredients that are not genetically modified) and made without high-fructose corn syrup- or artificial sweeteners, colors, or preservatives.

Goodies recently launched nationwide with a portfolio of snacks for children ages 4 and older.

Goodies Banana Bread Mini Oat Bites are available in boxes containing seven individually portioned snack packs.

The product can be found in the baby and toddler aisle at select Walmart and Kroger stores for a suggested retail price of $4.99 and on Amazon in a six-box multipack for $29.88.

Designed for lunchboxes, travel and everyday snacking, Goodies Banana Bread Mini Oat Bites pair the familiar flavor of banana bread with a soft, poppable texture made for kids. The recognition from Good Housekeeping highlights the brand's focus on combining kid-friendly taste with ingredients parents look for in family snacks.

"With so many impressive submissions this year, selecting the winners was no easy task," said Good Housekeeping Nutrition Director Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, CDN. "Our evaluation process combined nutrition analysis with feedback from culinary experts and consumer taste testers to identify products that excelled across the board. Goodies Banana Bread Mini Oat Bites stood out for their wholesome ingredient list, soft and chewy texture, and kid-approved banana bread flavor, delivering a snack that both children and their parents loved."

To select the winners, the Good Housekeeping Institute's registered dietitians and culinary experts evaluated hundreds of snack submissions based on the ingredient lists, nutrition facts labels, packaging claims, flavor profiles, and innovation. More than 2,000 consumer testers also sampled products to help determine the final winners.

"We created Goodies to make snack time feel like a win for both kids and parents — with fun flavors and playful characters kids are excited about, and transparent ingredients parents can feel good about ," said Meghan Earnest, vice president of marketing for Goodies. "We're proud that Banana Bread Mini Oat Bites were recognized by Good Housekeeping for their delicious flavor and wholesome approach to everyday snacking for families."

Visit goodiessnacks.com to learn more and follow @goodies.kids.snacks.us on Instagram to explore a world of playful, wholesome snacking.

About Goodies

Goodies is a global snacking brand dedicated to bringing wholesome, imaginative and delicious snacks to children ages 4 and older. Committed to kid-friendly nutrition, the Goodies portfolio features a variety of snacks that are gluten-free, non-GMO, and prioritize simple ingredients and whole grains. Goodies products are made without artificial sweeteners, food dyes or high-fructose corn syrup. Already trusted by families in nine countries, Goodies is newly launched in the United States. Goodies can be found in the baby and toddler aisles at select Walmart and Kroger locations, and online via Amazon.

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