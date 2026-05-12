Goodies Launches Nationwide: A Better-for-You Snack Line Giving Kids' Snacking a Glow-Up

Available at Walmart, Kroger and Amazon, Goodies is bridging the gap between conventional snacks and better-for-you alternatives.

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snack time is getting an upgrade. Goodies by Hero Group, an international leader in branded nutritional foods, today announced the U.S. launch of its six-product snack line designed for children ages 4 and older. Launching in the baby and toddler aisle — where more parents are shopping for snacks made with simpler, high-quality ingredients — Goodies offers a fresh take on better-for-you snacking for growing kids.

Goodies are now available at select Walmart and Kroger locations, and online via Amazon. Goodies Crunchy Snacks deliver craveable crunch with simple, flavorful ingredients.

Arriving just in time for summer, Goodies was created for preschoolers — kids who know exactly what they want and are ready to graduate from "baby" snacks. The lineup pairs bold flavors, craveable textures and playful characters with the simple, wholesome ingredients parents expect, creating snacks that feel fun, imaginative and proudly "big kid."

For too long, parents have been forced to compromise between snacks their kids love and snacks they trust to provide quality ingredients and nutrition. While nearly 30% of parents shop the baby and toddler aisle in search of better-for-you alternatives, only 38% report high satisfaction with current options, according to National Grocery Retailer Shopper Loyalty Data. Goodies is stepping in to change that, closing the gap with snacks made for growing tastes, active days and on-the-go adventures.

About the Goodies product lineup

Taste-tested by kids and parents, the Goodies line delivers big flavor and unique characters (designed by real kids) that spark imagination at snack time.

Bars: The PB&J Poppers put a playful spin on a lunchbox classic, bringing together the rich decadence of peanut butter with the sweet flavor of strawberry or grape in a fun, fully enclosed, mess-free bar. Each bar contains 6 grams of whole grains, 2 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber, with no high-fructose corn syrup.

Bites: Banana Bread Mini Oat Bites bring the cozy comfort of classic banana bread to a chewy, poppable snack kids will keep reaching for. Made with a blend of dried fruit and grains, the indulgent banana bread flavor feels like a treat for kids, while containing no added sweeteners and no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors.

Crunchy Snacks: The Mac & Cheese Noodles, made with real cheese; Sea Salt Sweet Potato Sticks, made with just four ingredients; and Cinna-Toast Squares, with no artificial sweeteners, deliver a craveable crunch with simple, flavorful ingredients.

"At Goodies, we believe snack time should be simple — kids should love it, and parents should trust it," said Meghan Earnest, vice president of marketing for Goodies. "We're excited to bring Goodies to the U.S. because we know snacks are more than just snacks — they should power everyday adventures, spark imagination and deliver wholesome, real goodness."

The good stuff

Playful range of bites, bars and crunchy snacks, made for growing tastes and big imaginations.

Gluten-free, non-GMO and crafted with simple ingredients.

No artificial sweeteners, food dyes or high-fructose corn syrup – ever.

Individually portioned for snack time anywhere, anytime.

The Goodies portfolio is available in convenient, individually portioned multipacks with suggested retail prices ranging from $4.99 (four-count bars and seven-count bites) to $7.99 (eight-count crunchy snacks). Products are now available in the baby and toddler food aisle at select Walmart and Kroger stores, and online via Amazon. Prices may vary by retailer.

Visit https://goodiessnacks.com to learn more and follow @goodies.kids.snacks.us on Instagram to explore a world of playful, wholesome snacking.

About Goodies

Goodies is a global snacking brand dedicated to bringing wholesome, imaginative and delicious snacks to children ages 4 and older. Committed to kid-friendly nutrition, the Goodies portfolio features a variety of snacks that are gluten-free, non-GMO, and prioritize simple ingredients and whole grains. Goodies products are made without artificial sweeteners, food dyes or high-fructose corn syrup. Already trusted by families in nine countries, Goodies is newly launched in the United States. Goodies can be found in the baby and toddler aisles at select Walmart and Kroger locations, and online via Amazon.

Media Contact:

Ciana Williams | [email protected]

SOURCE Goodies