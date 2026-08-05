Goodyear Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second Quarter Performance Reflected Improving Market Stability and Continued Execution to Strengthen Goodyear's Competitive Position

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net sales of $4.3 billion, decreasing 4.8% YoY; down 1.4% organically as a result of lower volumes

Tire unit volume of 36.5 million units, decreasing 4.0% YoY, improving from a 12% YoY decline during the first quarter as destocking pressure moderated and market conditions showed more stability

Goodyear OE volumes and market share grew across both consumer and commercial in each region, reflecting the strength of the product portfolio and supporting long-term replacement demand

Segment operating income of $36 million; strong results in Asia Pacific and improvement in EMEA offset by moderating headwinds in the Americas

Goodyear Forward delivered $95 million of benefits; manufacturing footprint optimization is underway with recently announced action providing ~$270 million in expected annual savings by 2028

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) reported second quarter 2026 results today and the company will host an investor call tomorrow morning, Thursday, August 6, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time led by Mark Stewart, Goodyear's chief executive officer and president, and Scott Deakin, the company's interim executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"We delivered second quarter results in line with our expectations, reflecting continued improvement in Asia Pacific and EMEA," said Stewart. "We're taking actions to improve performance in a competitive environment by strengthening our product lineup, building on original equipment growth across regions, and optimizing our manufacturing footprint. These actions are designed to strengthen our competitive position and deliver stronger profitability over time."

Financial Results

Goodyear's second quarter 2026 net sales were $4.3 billion, with tire unit volumes totaling 36.5 million. After adjusting for the impact of the sales of its Chemical business and the Dunlop brand of $153 million, organic net sales decreased 1.4% as a result of lower tire unit volume.

Second quarter 2026 Goodyear net loss was $204 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to Goodyear net income one year ago of $254 million, or $0.87 per share. Second quarter 2026 included several significant items, including, on a pre-tax basis, rationalization charges of $29 million. This significant item, and others, are excluded from adjusted earnings.

Second quarter 2026 adjusted net loss was $177 million, compared to adjusted net loss of $48 million in the prior year's quarter. Adjusted loss per share was $0.61, compared to an adjusted loss per share of $0.17 in the prior year's quarter. Per share amounts are diluted.

Segment Results

The company reported segment operating income of $36 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $159 million from one year ago.

After adjusting for the sales of its Chemical business and the Dunlop brand, segment operating income decreased $79 million. The decrease in segment operating income reflects the impact of lower volume of $132 million, higher tariffs and other costs of $100 million, and inflation of $53 million, partially offset by favorable price/mix versus raw material costs of $123 million and $95 million of benefits from Goodyear Forward.

Additional earnings materials can be found on Goodyear's investor relations website at http://investor.goodyear.com.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Financial Tables" for further explanation and reconciliation tables for historical Total Segment Operating Income and Margin; Adjusted Net Income (Loss); and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, reflecting the impact of certain significant items on the 2026 and 2025 periods. Organic earnings measures exclude the impact of divestitures; see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional details.

Business Segment Results

AMERICAS



Second Quarter Six Months (In millions) 2026 2025 2026 2025









Tire Units 17.4 19.1 32.7 37.5 Net Sales $2,382 $2,662 $4,445 $5,164 Segment Operating Income (Loss) $(10) $141 $27 $296 Segment Operating Margin (0.4 %) 5.3 % 0.6 % 5.7 %

Americas' second quarter 2026 net sales of $2.4 billion were 10.5% lower than the previous year, driven by a decline in consumer replacement volume and the sale of the Chemical business. Tire unit volume decreased 8.7%. Replacement tire unit volume decreased 13.0%, reflecting planned rationalization of lower-tier product offerings, lower industry sell-in volume in North America, and increased competition. Original Equipment (OE) tire unit volume increased 8.7%, reflecting market share gains.

Segment operating loss was $10 million, decreasing from $141 million in income last year. Excluding the impact of the sale of the Chemical business, Americas' segment operating income decreased $118 million driven by the impact of lower volume, inflation and other costs, partially offset by Goodyear Forward benefits and price/mix versus raw materials.

In July, the company announced the planned closure of its Fayetteville, North Carolina, facility as part of its strategy to align its footprint with its evolving product portfolio and improve the competitiveness of its manufacturing network in the Americas. This action is expected to generate approximately $90 million of Americas SOI improvement in 2027 and approximately $270 million annually beginning in 2028. Total pre-tax charges are expected to be between $535 million and $565 million, including $190 million to $210 million of cash costs, with the action expected to be substantially completed by the end of 2027.

EMEA



Second Quarter Six Months (In millions) 2026 2025 2026 2025









Tire Units 11.2 11.3 22.4 23.6 Net Sales $1,372 $1,344 $2,735 $2,621 Segment Operating Income (Loss) $(17) $(25) $(16) $(30) Segment Operating Margin (1.2) % (1.9) % (0.6 %) (1.1) %

EMEA's second quarter 2026 net sales of $1.4 billion increased 2.1% from second quarter 2025, driven by benefits from price/mix and currency, partly offset by lower tire volume, inclusive of the sale of the Dunlop brand. Replacement unit volume decreased 7.1%, driven by consumer market softness, increased competition and the planned rationalization of lower-tier product offerings. OE tire unit volume increased 8.3%, reflecting the tenth consecutive quarter of consumer market share gains.

Second quarter segment operating loss was $17 million, improving $8 million from the prior year. Excluding the impact of the sale of the Dunlop brand, EMEA's segment operating income increased $20 million driven by benefits from price/mix versus raw materials and Goodyear Forward, partly offset by higher costs, inflation and the impact of lower volume.

ASIA PACIFIC



Second Quarter Six Months (In millions) 2026 2025 2026 2025









Tire Units 7.9 7.5 15.4 15.3 Net Sales $496 $459 $951 $933 Segment Operating Income $63 $43 $120 $88 Segment Operating Margin 12.7 % 9.4 % 12.6 % 9.4 %

Asia Pacific's second quarter 2026 net sales of $496 million were 8.1% higher than the previous year, as a result of higher volume and price/mix benefits. Tire unit volume increased 5.3%. Replacement volume increased 6.4% driven by higher consumer demand. OE volume increased 4.2% driven by growth primarily in China and Japan, reflecting consumer OE market share gains.

Second quarter 2026 segment operating income of $63 million was $20 million higher than the prior year driven by benefits from price/mix versus raw materials, Goodyear Forward and higher volume.

Conference Call

The company will host an investor call on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Please visit Goodyear's investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com , for additional earnings materials.

The investor call can be accessed on the website or via telephone by calling either (833) 419-0865 or (785) 838-9333 before 8:25 a.m. Eastern time and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (800) 723-1517 or (402) 220-2659. The replay will also be available on Goodyear's investor relations website.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are a variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, that affect our operations, performance, business strategy and results and could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from the assumptions, expectations and objectives expressed in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to implement successfully our strategic initiatives; actions and initiatives taken by both current and potential competitors; increases in the prices paid for raw materials and energy; inflationary cost pressures; delays or disruptions in our supply chain or the provision of services to us; a prolonged economic downturn or period of economic uncertainty; deteriorating economic conditions or an inability to access capital markets; a labor strike, work stoppage, labor shortage or other similar event; financial difficulties, work stoppages, labor shortages or supply disruptions at our suppliers or customers; the adequacy of our capital expenditures; changes in tariffs, trade agreements or trade restrictions; uncertainty regarding the timing and amount of any IEEPA tariff refund; foreign currency translation and transaction risks; our failure to comply with a material covenant in our debt obligations; potential adverse consequences of litigation involving the company; as well as the effects of more general factors such as changes in general market, economic or political conditions or in legislation, regulation or public policy. Additional factors are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our estimates only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our estimates change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

This news release presents non-GAAP financial measures, including Total Segment Operating Income and Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS), and organic earnings measures, which are important financial measures for the company but are not financial measures defined by U.S. GAAP, and should not be construed as alternatives to corresponding financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Total Segment Operating Income is the sum of the individual strategic business units' (SBUs') Segment Operating Income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Total Segment Operating Margin is Total Segment Operating Income divided by Net Sales as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Total Segment Operating Income and Margin are useful because they represent the aggregate value of income created by the company's SBUs and exclude items not directly related to the SBUs for performance evaluation purposes. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures to Total Segment Operating Income and Margin are Goodyear Net Income (Loss) and Return on Net Sales (which is calculated by dividing Goodyear Net Income (Loss) by Net Sales).

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is Goodyear Net Income (Loss) as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP adjusted for certain significant items. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) is the company's Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by Weighted Average Shares Outstanding-Diluted as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) are useful because they represent how management reviews the operating results of the company excluding the impacts of rationalizations, asset write-offs, accelerated depreciation, discrete tax items, impairments, asset sales and certain other significant items.

Organic earnings measures, including organic Net Sales growth, are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the direct impacts of the divestitures of the Dunlop brand and Chemical business from year-over-year comparisons. We believe these measures provide investors with a supplemental understanding of underlying earnings trends by providing comparisons on a constant basis. We completed the sale of the Dunlop brand and our Chemical business in May 2025 and October 2025, respectively.

It should be noted that other companies may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, the measures presented herein may not be comparable to such similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See the following tables for reconciliations of historical Total Segment Operating Income and Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries Financial Tables (Unaudited) Table 1: Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Net Sales $ 4,250

$ 4,465

$ 8,131

$ 8,718 Cost of Goods Sold 3,569

3,705

6,757

7,218 Selling, Administrative and General Expense 703

692

1,371

1,342 Rationalizations 29

59

133

140 Interest Expense 105

112

200

227 Other (Income) Expense 22

31

31

56 Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales (17)

(439)

(20)

(701) Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (161)

305

(341)

436 United States and Foreign Tax Expense 46

24

112

37 Net Income (Loss) (207)

281

(453)

399 Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income (Loss) (3)

27

—

30 Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $ (204)

$ 254

$ (453)

$ 369 Goodyear Net Income (Loss) — Per Share of Common Stock













Basic $ (0.71)

$ 0.88

$ (1.57)

$ 1.28 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 289

287

289

287 Diluted $ (0.71)

$ 0.87

$ (1.57)

$ 1.27 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 289

290

289

290



Table 2: Consolidated Balance Sheets



June 30,

December 31, (In millions, except share data) 2026

2025 Assets:





Current Assets:





Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 861

$ 801 Accounts Receivable, less Allowance — $84 ($89 in 2025) 2,728

2,341 Inventories:





Raw Materials 633

616 Work in Process 193

195 Finished Products 3,090

2,761

3,916

3,572 Assets Held for Sale —

58 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 407

446 Total Current Assets 7,912

7,218 Goodwill 44

42 Intangible Assets 651

663 Deferred Income Taxes 352

348 Other Assets 1,121

1,096 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 972

998 Property, Plant and Equipment, less Accumulated Depreciation — $12,400 ($12,390 in 2025) 7,598

7,843 Total Assets $ 18,650

$ 18,208







Liabilities:





Current Liabilities:





Accounts Payable — Trade $ 3,878

$ 3,879 Compensation and Benefits 575

578 Other Current Liabilities 1,215

1,259 Notes Payable and Overdrafts 359

506 Operating Lease Liabilities due Within One Year 191

196 Long Term Debt and Finance Leases due Within One Year 1,059

364 Total Current Liabilities 7,277

6,782 Operating Lease Liabilities 832

862 Long Term Debt and Finance Leases 5,772

5,328 Compensation and Benefits 765

787 Deferred Income Taxes 102

105 Other Long Term Liabilities 901

941 Total Liabilities 15,649

14,805 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities





Shareholders' Equity:





Goodyear Shareholders' Equity:





Common Stock, no par value:





Authorized, 450 million shares, Outstanding shares — 288 million in 2026 (286 million in 2025) 288

286 Capital Surplus 3,178

3,175 Retained Earnings 2,907

3,360 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (3,534)

(3,588) Goodyear Shareholders' Equity 2,839

3,233 Minority Shareholders' Equity — Nonredeemable 162

170 Total Shareholders' Equity 3,001

3,403 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 18,650

$ 18,208



Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions) 2026

2025 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net Income (Loss) $ (453)

$ 399 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Depreciation and Amortization 474

544 Amortization and Write-Off of Debt Issuance Costs 6

10 Provision for Deferred Income Taxes (8)

(55) Net Pension Curtailments and Settlements —

4 Net Rationalization Charges 133

140 Rationalization Payments (123)

(204) Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales (20)

(701) Operating Lease Expense 150

159 Operating Lease Payments (137)

(141) Pension Contributions and Direct Payments (22)

(53) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities, Net of Asset Acquisitions and Dispositions:





Accounts Receivable (340)

(498) Inventories (340)

(512) Accounts Payable — Trade 60

(59) Compensation and Benefits 39

2 Other Current Liabilities (21)

312 Other Assets and Liabilities (18)

(65) Total Cash Flows from Operating Activities (620)

(718) Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital Expenditures (342)

(466) Asset Dispositions 3

1,328 Other Transactions —

(25) Total Cash Flows from Investing Activities (339)

837 Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Incurred 362

557 Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Paid (506)

(632) Long Term Debt Incurred 5,803

8,888 Long Term Debt Paid (4,630)

(8,925) Other Transactions (9)

5 Total Cash Flows from Financing Activities 1,020

(107) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (6)

26 Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 55

38 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of the Period 910

864 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of the Period $ 965

$ 902



Table 4: Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income & Margin



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, (In millions) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Total Segment Operating Income $ 36

$ 159

$ 131

$ 354 Less:













Rationalizations 29

59

133

140 Interest Expense 105

112

200

227 Other (Income) Expense 22

31

31

56 Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales (17)

(439)

(20)

(701) Asset Write-Offs, Accelerated Depreciation, and Accelerated Lease Costs, net —

41

16

87 Corporate Incentive Compensation Plans 8

20

31

36 Retained Expenses of Divested Operations 3

1

6

3 Other 47

29

75

70 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes $ (161)

$ 305

$ (341)

$ 436 United States and Foreign Tax Expense 46

24

112

37 Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income (Loss) (3)

27

—

30 Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $ (204)

$ 254

$ (453)

$ 369















Net Sales $ 4,250

$ 4,465

$ 8,131

$ 8,718 Return on Net Sales (4.8) %

5.7 %

(5.6) %

4.2 % Total Segment Operating Margin 0.8 %

3.6 %

1.6 %

4.1 %



Table 5: Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Second Quarter 2026

(In millions, except per share amounts) As Reported

Rationalizations,

Asset Write-offs,

Accelerated

Depreciation and

Leases

Colombia

Labor Strike

Indirect Tax

Settlements

and Discrete

Tax Items

Asset and

Other Sales

As Adjusted Net Sales $ 4,250

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 4,250 Cost of Goods Sold 3,569

—

(7)

—

—

3,562 Gross Margin 681

—

7

—

—

688























SAG 703

—

—

—

—

703 Rationalizations 29

(29)

—

—

—

— Interest Expense 105

—

—

—

—

105 Other (Income) Expense 22

—

—

—

—

22 Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales (17)

—

—

—

17

— Pre-tax Income (Loss) (161)

29

7

—

(17)

(142) Taxes 46

—

—

(5)

(3)

38 Minority Interest (3)

—

—

—

—

(3) Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $ (204)

$ 29

$ 7

$ 5

$ (14)

$ (177)























EPS $ (0.71)

$ 0.10

$ 0.02

$ 0.02

$ (0.04)

$ (0.61)



Second Quarter 2025

(In millions, except per share amounts) As Reported

Rationalizations,

Asset Write-offs,

Accelerated

Depreciation

and Leases

Goodyear

Forward and

Other

Transaction

Costs

Indirect Tax

Settlements

and

Discrete Tax

Items

Asset and

Other Sales

As

Adjusted Net Sales $ 4,465

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 4,465 Cost of Goods Sold 3,705

(40)

—

—

—

3,665 Gross Margin 760

40

—

—

—

800























SAG 692

(1)

(3)

—

—

688 Rationalizations 59

(59)

—

—

—

— Interest Expense 112

—

—

—

—

112 Other (Income) Expense 31

—

(2)

—

—

29 Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales (439)

—

—

—

439

— Pre-tax Income (Loss) 305

100

5

—

(439)

(29) Taxes 24

8

2

4

(21)

17 Minority Interest 27

—

—

—

(25)

2 Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $ 254

$ 92

$ 3

$ (4)

$ (393)

$ (48)























EPS $ 0.87

$ 0.33

$ 0.01

$ (0.02)

$ (1.36)

$ (0.17)



Six Months 2026

(In millions, except per share amounts) As Reported

Rationalizations,

Asset Write-offs,

Accelerated

Depreciation

and Leases

Indirect Tax

Settlements and

Discrete Tax Items

Colombia

Labor Strike

Asset and

Other Sales

As Adjusted Net Sales $ 8,131

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 8,131 Cost of Goods Sold 6,757

(15)

(8)

(7)

—

6,727 Gross Margin 1,374

15

8

7

—

1,404























SAG 1,371

(1)

—

—

—

1,370 Rationalizations 133

(133)

—

—

—

— Interest Expense 200

—

—

—

—

200 Other (Income) Expense 31

—

—

—

—

31 Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales (20)

—

—

—

20

— Pre-tax Income (Loss) (341)

149

8

7

(20)

(197) Taxes 112

8

(25)

—

(3)

92 Minority Interest —

1

—

—

—

1 Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $ (453)

$ 140

$ 33

$ 7

$ (17)

$ (290)























EPS $ (1.57)

$ 0.48

$ 0.12

$ 0.02

$ (0.05)

$ (1.00)



Six Months 2025

(In millions, except per share amounts) As Reported

Rationalizations,

Asset Write-offs,

Accelerated

Depreciation

and Leases

Goodyear

Forward and

Other

Transaction

Costs

Pension

Settlement

Charges

Indirect Tax

Settlements

and

Discrete Tax

Items

Asset and

Other Sales

As

Adjusted Net Sales $ 8,718

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 8,718 Cost of Goods Sold 7,218

(83)

—

—

—

—

7,135 Gross Margin 1,500

83

—

—

—

—

1,583



























SAG 1,342

(4)

(5)

—

—

—

1,333 Rationalizations 140

(140)

—

—

—

—

— Interest Expense 227

—

—

—

—

—

227 Other (Income) Expense 56

—

(6)

(4)

—

—

46 Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales (701)

—

—

—

—

701

— Pre-tax Income (Loss) 436

227

11

4

—

(701)

(23) Taxes 37

30

3

1

5

(46)

30 Minority Interest 30

1

—

—

—

(25)

6 Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $ 369

$ 196

$ 8

$ 3

$ (5)

$ (630)

$ (59)



























EPS $ 1.27

$ 0.69

$ 0.03

$ 0.01

$ (0.02)

$ (2.19)

$ (0.21)

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company