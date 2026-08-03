GOODYEAR OPENS GOODYEAR MOTOR CITY GARAGE RETAIL CONCEPT, CELEBRATES 2026 WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE WITH RARE DOUBLE-BLIMP EVENT

The Goodyear Motor City Garage will be open to the public during Dream Cruise weekend on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 8 a.m. Located at 3075 East Grand Blvd. in Detroit, this special Goodyear Auto Service Center showcases the company's products, technology and heritage and gives a look at the vision for the future of vehicle care.

"Some of the best vehicles in the world have been laying down Goodyear rubber in Detroit since Henry Ford put them on his 999 race car in 1901. From track to tarmac to trail, Goodyear makes tires worth bragging about, and we'll be doing just that during the Woodward Dream Cruise," said Goodyear CEO Mark Stewart. "Whether you're an enthusiast looking for ultra-high performance or just need help picking the best tires to get your SUV through the school pick-up line, we're looking to show you how easy Goodyear can make vehicle care. Detroit's car culture makes it the perfect place to showcase our new retail concept alongside our Mobile Garage service that can install tires and service your vehicle right in your driveway."

In addition to the double-blimp appearance, Goodyear will fly a new generation of remote-controlled mini blimps during Dream Cruise festivities. Additional event details, activations, blimp viewing opportunities and schedules will be announced closer to the event on Goodyear's social media channels.



The Goodyear Motor City Garage offers tires and service in an enthusiast environment

Inspired by destination concepts such as a Starbucks Reserve Roastery or a Nike House of Innovation, the Goodyear Motor City Garage is more than a traditional tire and service location. The space is designed as a gathering spot where enthusiasts can connect with car culture, explore the latest tire technology and engage with Goodyear in a new way.

Guests can visit the Goodyear Motor City Garage for the same expert service available at other Goodyear Auto Service locations, including:

Tire sales and installation

Oil changes

Alignments

Brake service

Battery replacement

Free vehicle inspections

Preventive maintenance

As a tribute to the city that helped shape American car culture, the Goodyear Motor City Garage will showcase a custom, one-of-a-kind Detroit-themed Eagle racing tire. This tire is laser-carved with a love letter to Detroit that celebrates the city's automotive heritage and Goodyear's longstanding connection to the Motor City and its auto enthusiasts. The letter concludes with "We might be from Akron, but we grew up here. Still. Always. Forever."

Goodyear displays historic vehicles during Dream Cruise weekend

At the Goodyear Motor City Garage during Woodward Dream Cruise weekend, Goodyear will display the famous 1973 Ford Mustang convertible from the opening sequence of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," courtesy of the Ford Motor Company Heritage Collection. The vehicle is equipped with Goodyear Performance Series F70/14 custom wide-tread tires with raised white letters, a factory-accurate recreation of the original equipment specification. The tires deliver unmistakable vintage performance and period-correct muscle-car presence.

Also on display from the General Motors Heritage Center and Archive is the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am W72 "Bandit." This black-and-gold special edition was inspired by the movie, "Smokey and the Bandit," starring Sally Field and Burt Reynolds. This Trans Am originally was outfitted with Goodyear GR70/15 GM Custom Tread tires.



Additional vehicle displays and featured automotive attractions will be announced closer to the event.

Goodyear is transforming for today's driver

Goodyear has been transforming its business to meet the needs of a rapidly changing automotive landscape. That transformation includes a revamped consumer portfolio with approximately 1,500 new products planned for launch in 2026, a focus on higher-performance and larger rim-size tires, continued investment in manufacturing and modernization efforts across both the Goodyear and Cooper brands.

With its global headquarters in Akron, Ohio, Goodyear stands apart as the only major tire manufacturer headquartered in the United States and is focused on becoming the first choice for tires and service. By becoming more consumer-focused, digitally connected and retail-driven, the company is strengthening its position in the premium tire market while making tire buying and automotive services more seamless. The Goodyear Motor City Garage concept store is a real-world example of that vision.

About Goodyear Auto Service, Just Tires and Goodyear Mobile Service

Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires stores make car care easy, offering tire sales and installation, alignments, oil changes, brakes, battery replacement and more. Whether you need a quick fix or routine maintenance, our experts help keep your vehicle running and on the road with easy-to-schedule appointments through goodyear.com or by calling the store nearest you.

Goodyear also offers a convenient mobile installation service in 28 markets across the country, including Detroit, giving people the option to have their tires installed and serviced wherever they are.

Detroit and Goodyear's performance legacy

The Woodward Dream Cruise is widely considered the largest one-day automotive event in the world, attracting roughly 1.5 million people and more than 40,000 classic, custom and collector vehicles annually.

The Dream Cruise honors the legacy of Detroit automotive engineers and enthusiasts who once tested their vehicles by racing from stoplight to stoplight up and down Woodward Avenue. Goodyear was the original equipment supplier for many of the muscle cars and performance vehicles that helped define that era.

Goodyear's history in Detroit stretches back to the earliest days of the automobile. In the early 1900s, when Henry Ford wanted to test his vehicles through racing, one of his first calls was to Goodyear. The company's growth was closely tied to the rise of Detroit and the automakers that transformed the city into the center of the automotive world.

Woodward Avenue stretches 27 miles from downtown Detroit to Pontiac and includes America's first concrete-paved mile—where millions of Goodyear tires have left their mark over the years.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate

CONTACT:

KELLY MCGLUMPHY

[email protected]

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company