Goodyear to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AKRON, Ohio, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) will report second quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 5, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, August 6.

The Company will publish its results on August 5, in the form of an Earnings Release and an additional presentation on its investor website: http://investor.goodyear.com. The following morning, the Company will host a conference call.

The call can be accessed on the website or via telephone by calling either (833) 419-0865 or (785) 838-9333 before 8:25 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (800) 723-1517 or (402) 220-2659. The replay will also be available on the website.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 49 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

MEDIA CONTACT:

KELLY MCGLUMPHY

[email protected]

ANALYST CONTACT:

RYAN REED

[email protected]

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company